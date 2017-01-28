Tall White Aliens inspect crop circle in UK

Back on July 6th of 2009, a rather strange event took place. There are not many who have heard about this paranormal moment. This incredible encounter was experienced by a police sergeant from Marlborough, Wiltshire in the United Kingdom. At the time, the sergeant was off duty when this happened. He drove over towards a field location, where a reported crop circle formation had been made.

Many sightings of crop circles have appeared across the world at various locations. What made this one special, was what the policeman had witnessed with his own eyes. As he approached towards the field, he was watching his footing at first, as the ground was uneven in this area. When he glanced up, he couldn’t believe what was actually standing there.

At first, he thought these were scientists dressed in hazmat type suits, taking readings of the crop circle. However, as he walked closer towards them, a cold shiver went down his spine. These were not in fact men at all—but something else entirely. They stood approximately 6 feet tall, with long flowing blonde hair. The sergeant shouted out to them, with no initial response.

He then mentioned hearing crackling sounds of static electricity coming from the area as well. It was during this moment, as he wandered closer towards them—the trio of them ran away…faster than humanly possible. The officer was puzzled at what happened, but he knew what he witnessed was something special indeed.

The sergeant left the scene rather quickly after being completely freaked out. He drove back home to Marlborough, Wiltshire. Afterwards, he contacted paranormal experts including Andrew Russell (a crop circle investigator) describing his encounter and what took place. There is what the sergeants report read:

”At first he thought they were forensic officers as they were dressed in white coveralls. He stopped his car and approached the field. ‘The figures were all over 6 ft and had blond hair. They seemed to be inspecting the crop. When he got to the edge of the field he heard what he believed to be a sound not dissimilar to static electricity. ”This crackling noise seemed to be running through the field and the crop was moving gently, close to where the noise was. ”He shouted to the figures who, at first, ignored him, not glancing at him. When he tried to enter the field they looked up and began running. ”He said; ‘They ran faster than any man I have ever seen. I’m no slouch but they were moving so fast. I looked away for a second and when I looked back they were gone. ”I then got scared. The noise was still around but I got an uneasy feeling and headed for the car. For the rest of the day I had a pounding headache I couldn’t shift.”

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said:

”The police officer was apparently off duty when this happened so we have no comment to make because it is a personal not a police matter.”

It is believed that these are considered Tall White Aliens, they have been acknowledged by the likes of Edward Snowden among others. They have been recorded by some as watchers of Earth, perhaps they are even friendly towards us and have intervened during certain moments in history here. The Tall White Aliens, have been watching our every move.

A controversial image has been taken from Google Earth, it shows a comparable Tall White Alien seen near the Mexican pyramid Temple of Kukulkan (Chichen Itza). The temple was dedicated to the Mayan God, depicting the feathered serpent. The female alien being appears to have bent legs, and standing upright. Some think this is a graphic glitch—however mysteriously it was taken down quickly by Google. There were some who saved the image online and it continues to baffle people today.

(Source: UFO International Project)

Related