Known for its disturbing history, a hotel located in downtown Los Angeles—has been the topic of numerous discussions as many things have happened at this location. Some events still can’t be explained. There have been different deaths here, serial killers and even ghostly spirits roaming around the property. The Cecil Hotel has since been dubbed a spooky place to stay, yet some people still choose to spend the night here.

The hotel itself has 600 different rooms, providing housing to those who wish to stay at The Cecil Hotel. The set fee ranges around $470 US monthly. Originally constructed back in 1927, mysterious disappearances have taken place including that of Elisa Lam. She was a Canadian student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Her body was recovered from a water tank on top of The Cecil Hotel back on February 19, 2013. The strange thing is, how she ended up inside of the tank and some of her final moments were caught on surveillance video in an elevator.

Her body was later discovered by maintenance workers, after there were complaints about the water supply. To date, her strange death still plagues this location as something paranormal is believed by some being responsible for her death.

This photo was taken by resident Koston Alderete. The photograph displays a mysterious looking figure seen hanging outside one of the fourth-floor windows of the hotel.

Koston Alderete said: “When I looked at that window, it just looked kind of creepy to me, and then I showed my friend, and he kind of freaked out. It just creeps me out still.”

Not only do strange disappearances happen here, but an American serial killer also stayed at this hotel. Their nickname was that of the ‘Night Stalker’. Richard Ramirez killed, raped and even burglarized between the years of 1984 and 1985.

Believed to be a satanist, Richard terrorized Los Angeles before being captured and then convicted for 13 different murders. Back then, he lived on the top floor slaughtering his victims inside of his $14 dollar a night room. Richard Ramirez was later sentenced to death in 1989. (by the gas chamber) He showed no remorse for what he had done stating: “Big deal. Death always went with the territory. See you in Disneyland.”

Richard Ramirez wasn’t the only serial killer to stay at The Cecil Hotel, Jack Unterweger a serial killer from Austria also stayed there back in 1991 for 5 weeks. It was during this time, when Jack then sexually assaulted and murdered 3 different prostitutes, by strangling them with their own bra straps.

These women would enter through to his room via the fire escape, after being paid $30 dollars. Later, Jack was released from jail as he was put through a rehabilitation program. Later, Jack was hired by an Austrian magazine to be a crime writer in Los Angeles.

The hotel also has a history of suicides, back in the 1950’s and 1960’s people like Pauline Otton who was only 27 years old threw herself out of the 9th floor window after arguing with her husband.

Not only did she take her own life, but by accident or fate she killed a man walking below named George Gianinni he was 65 years old. When she landed on him it killed him instantly. There have been more deaths and mayhem which have happened here. This hotel is either cursed or a harnessed vessel for evil it seems.

(Source: News.au)