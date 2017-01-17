The Florida Squallies

Buried deep within the Florida Everglades, is a residential area known as the Golden Gate Estates. It is here that the Rosen family from the 1960’s, developed a land scheme to cash in upon. Portions of the property stretched for miles without any homes ever being constructed. Known as Alligator Alley, a portion of this area was purchased by the state of Florida, for restoration to its origin. This area is quite wild and inhabited by different animals such as bears, bobcats, deer, hogs, and panthers.

Local legend has it, that this area has other inhabitants here. They are known as the Squallies. Best described as being short humanoid creatures with pig-like snouts. If you ever have seen the film The Private Eyes (1980) starring Don Knotts and Tim Conway these creatures are comparable to that of the worgler monster only smaller sized. These squally creatures, were often regarded as children due to their short stature. A community between 30-50 adults were believed to have lived here. Some think that a few of them still inhabit here and other parts of Florida.

How these Squallies came into existence, is believed to be by some sort of experimental government agency. Obviously, things went way wrong as they mutated into pig people. Stories have emerged mentioning that of an abandoned laboratory—somewhere near DeSoto Boulevard and Oil Well Road. It is here, in which these things were created or born sort of speak. Some people believe that the Squallies originated from inbreeding over time. From this, they suffered a disfiguring number of diseases.

More of the legend mentions a certain place known as the Naithlorendum Sanctuary. It is here that anyone who passed by, were shot down by a crazed old man. Whether or not, he was part of the scientific community or simply a security guard is still unknown. A sense of paranoia took over this location as people were in fear for their lives and others while they lived here.

The Squallies were believed to capture anybody that came close and then eat them alive. Another strange incident occurred since the 1960’s regarding the Squallies. Back on June 14th of 2011, police in Florida recorded a report of a man claiming that he wrecked his motorcycle due to seeing a “boogeyman” pop out in front of him.

Later, the Florida Highway Patrol mentioned this man Mr. James Scarborough age 49 from the Golden Gate Estates suffered minor injuries from the incident. He also claimed being pinned down by a pig looking man after wrecking his motorcycle. Essentially, these Squallies are rampant feral people roaming free. More evidence of them would be welcomed.

(Source: Phantoms and Monsters)

