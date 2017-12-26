The horrifying tale of Annora “Annie” Petrova

Loading...

Unknown whether or not this entire incident really happened, a woman known as Annora “Annie” Petrova, was on her pathway to an early demise. Her only known photograph, appears within a Wikipedia page which no longer exists. It is eerily creepy how things unfolded for her.

Strangely, there is a Wikipedia page, that has a figure skater with a comparable name. This particular woman, is named Maria Igorevna Petrova and actually was a 2000 World champion. She also was a two-time (1999, 2000) European champion. Her name spelled in Russian is Мария Игоревна Петрова. “Maria Igorevna Petrova” is a Russian pair skater, who frequented the ice rink with her partner, Alexei Tikhonov.

Unbeknownst to the other Annora Petrova, she discovered a Wikipedia article about her that would soon change her life. It seems that her fate was sealed, by a series of incidents in her life.The following letter was received years ago:

“BREE, DON’T DELETE THIS! I know you hate me, but we were best friends once and I need you to read this. I think I’m in serious trouble and there’s nothing you can do, but I need you to read this so you understand. I know we haven’t talked since sectionals. It’s been forever, but what happened to you wasn’t my fault. At least it wasn’t entirely my fault. I know everyone thinks it was, but I would never do anything to hurt you. This is going to sound crazy, but I need to tell you this so that someone knows. It started when we were in the 8th grade. It was the night before the Crystal Classic competition. I was at home and I couldn’t sleep because I was so nervous about competing. Well, I got on the computer, just sorta surfing the web and stuff, but I couldn’t concentrate on anything, I was just sitting there, so I googled myself. I never should have done that, Bree. At first it was all the usual stuff you find when you google yourself, then I found a link to a Wikipedia page about me. I thought our club made it or my dad or something, there wasn’t much there, just some basic facts about skating, what city I lived in, but the thing that got me was that it said I won that year’s Crystal Classic. I laughed, I thought for sure someone just did it to encourage me. I confronted my dad about it, but he denied it. When I won the competition the next day, I was so happy. That was the first competition I had ever won and it felt so good. Remember how hard I worked after that. That’s when my parents hired Sergei to coach me. You know how much that must have cost. After that, I would check my page before every competition and it would always tell the result of how I placed. It said I would win the regionals at 15, and it all came true. After that, Sergei convinced my mom and dad that I had a real shot at the Olympics, that’s when they pulled me from school. I skated every day, but I just wasn’t progressing the way Sergei said I needed to if I wanted a shot at the Championship. I was working so hard and I was skating well, but still Sergei said it wasn’t good enough. When the sectionals came. All I could think about was winning, so I did something I shouldn’t have. Everyone was saying that you were the favorite and I felt like I had already lost the competition, so I made a Wikipedia account and tried to update my page to say that I was the winner. The thing is that after I tried to update the page, I checked it and all it said was: Annora Petrova is a selfish little bitch who is going to get what she deserves.” I broke down. That’s why I looked so awful the next day. I was in a daze. I remember watching your routine and seeing your blade snap and the next thing I know, I was on the ground and my face was covered in blood from where the tip flew off and sliced my forehead. Then they told me it was my fault because I had your skates in my possession earlier. Bree, I honestly didn’t do anything to your skates- I wanted to win, but I wouldn’t do anything to hurt you. When they told me I was banned from any further competitions, everyone said that I got what I deserved. Nobody even asked for my side of the story. I guess you heard that Sergei dropped me after that. He said I ruined him. No one would talk to me. Do you know what it’s like to be ostracized by everyone? I couldn’t even get ice time. And then the page got worse. Anytime I’d check it, it would say all these horrible things about me. I can’t even tell you half of them, the language was so vile. I’d cry every time I read it, but I couldn’t stop checking it. I knew I had to do something, so I made a complaint to Wikipedia. I even tried calling them, but no one there claimed to know anything about the page. I was home alone that Friday night and I decided to check it to see if it had been taken down. The page was still there, only this time it said: “Annora Petrova is a pathetic little orphan.” I freaked. I kept calling my parents to warn them, but every time I’d call, all I would hear was this horrible laughter on the other end. I must have called them a hundred times until I couldn’t take the sound of the laughing anymore. After the accident, the police gave me their phones and there wasn’t any record of my calls that night. I was so devastated. Before that I was so busy training all day and doing home school, I never realized just how alone I had been the whole time. I know you tried to reach out, but I was so depressed and angry I just shut everything out. Once I turned 18 and got the settlement money from the court, I came to Switzerland. I got to reinvent myself. My skating really took off. It’s hasn’t been a year and I feel like everything that happened was so long ago. That’s why I shouldn’t have done it, Bree. I’m writing you now from an old hotel outside of Prague. I’m auditioning for the Ice Circus tomorrow. I know it’s the kind of thing we used to make fun of, but I really want this. I was feeling really nervous and out of an old habit I checked my page. It’s so hard to say this, but when I checked the page to see if I’d get the job tomorrow, all it says is “Annora Petrova died friendless and alone,” and it has today’s date listed as the date of my death. I’m sobbing so hard, I can barely type this. But I wanted you to know the truth. Please believe me, Bree. I attached a screenshot of the page so you’ll believe me, it’s all there just as I told you. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know anyone here and nobody speaks English. I keep refreshing the page. God, it’s been forever, I keep refreshing but it still hasn’t changed, I’m waiting for midnight, I don’t know what to do, so I locked myself in my room. There’s only a few minutes to midnight now. All I can do is refresh the page. I’m exhausted, but I can’t stop. I’m afraid to leave the computer until I know what happens next.”

Annora apparently was born in Portland. Her parents are Mikhail Petrova and Nancy Petrova. She began to skate early on finding that she had a passion for it. Annora started skating when she was 13 years old. Later, she earned the title of the “Crystal Classic champion”. However, nothing about this was found, but there is a Crystal Skate of Romania competition which held annually.

Annora apparently was being trained by famed skater Sergei Polukev for the Olympics. Life seemed good for her, until she Googled her name. What she found shocked her. On this alleged Wikipedia page, it featured her also stating that she would win the championship coming up next. At first, Annora thought it was her father who had written the WIkipedia page about her. When she approached him, he said no…stating that he didn’t create the page.

Oddly enough, this Wikipedia page predicted her to win, as she continued skating she got closer to the upcoming Sectional Championships. Upon the upcoming skating competition, she decided to alter the outcome by editing the Wikipedia entries about her. This was a mistake as not only was she blocked from editing the page, but the entry now read the following passage:

“Annora Petrova is a selfish little bitch who is going to get what she deserves.”

Annora (Annie) suspected that the page in question, had been edited by her friend Bree…who was an exceptional skater in her own right. Nearing the competition, things became far worse for Annora as she was afraid to confront Bree about the Wikipedia incident. She even drafted up a letter to Bree which was later found by the police. The letter however was never given to Bree.

The same Wikipedia page predicted nothing but failure for Annora. There was even a scandal, which resulted in Annora being banned from further competition. Bree’s skates, were believed to have been tampered with, further resulting in controversy.

The end result was Annora Petrova being banned from any further competitions. Attempting to uncover who was behind all of this, Annora contacted the administrators of Wikipedia regarding harrassment made towards her. Strangely, the administrators told her they had no record of a page. Nothing matched up with her and nothing was seen on the site online.

Terrified at what might happen next, Annora learned about an update to the Wikipedia entry. It was mentioned that her parents had died in a terrible accident. Annora later tried to contact her parents but received no reply. Days later, she was notified that that both her mother and father were found dead from an accident.

After all of this Annora suffered an emotional breakdown, she spent time in a Swiss hospital and stayed there for several years.

Annora made the mistake of checking for the Wikipedia page once more. This is what she read:

“Annora “Annie” Petrova (born May 5, 1991 — died October 24, 2010) was an American Junior Regionals figure skating winner who died a friendless orphan because she was a greedy little piggy.”

As it turns out, Annora would be found dead in the city of Prague, Czech Republic. Policed found her draped over her computer. A document was opened, in the last paragraph read, the following was seen on the screen:

“There’s only a few minutes to midnight now. All I can do is refresh the page. I’m exhausted, but I can’t stop. I’m afraid to leave the computer until I know what happens next.”

Another paragraph was seen also saying:

“So tell me, what do you desire most? Oh, you’re thinking about it, and the answer is yes. Together we could accomplish great things. I could help you so much. I could take you places that you’ve never even dreamed of. But first, you’re going to have to do something for me…”

From what is known, there is no Wikipedia page created about Annora Petrova. However, there is a screenshot capture showing evidence of one. Was this merely created for scandal or did it actually exist at some point? Many now wonder about all of this.

(Source: The 13th Floor TV)

