A meeting took place in the southern part of Sweden back in December of 1999. This was unlike any meeting held before. A man known as Ole K. was in contact with the unimaginable.

From his transcript, this encounter was with a non-human reptilian being that lives within the inner part of Earth. (This transcript was written and translated originally by Chris Pfeiler)

Many things have been kept hidden from humanity for quite some time, this female reptilian informant preferred to be known by the name of “Lacerta”. This marks one of the very first contacts with a non-human entity.

The entire conversation lasted well over three hours long and during that time, amazing details about our world were then revealed. Ole K. had in his possession, a series of drawings sketched by him detailing the reptilian alien female and her equipment. The entire transcript of this astounding interview is 49 pages long.

She only wanted a limited amount of information to be revealed to humanity, as other knowledge might well change things for better or worse. With her permission, Ole K. unloads a massive amount of information that is rather mind blowing to our human kind.

Some of the things she revealed, includes that her species has a telepathic ability—along with telekinesis being able to move things with their minds. As the interview took place, she was able move a pencil around the table, making it appear to be dancing without even touching it. Ole K. mentions that everything that was written, appears to be rather unbelievable and comparable to that of a science fiction movie.

Another interview was also held in secret, that took place later between Ole K. and “Lacerta” within the same home in Sweden on April 23rd, 2000. More details and information was exchanged between both of them. As Ole K. questioned her, he learned the following information. Her reptilian species is rather ancient, dating back many years. As natives, they have lived on what we call Earth for millions of years.

Humanities religious writings, which dates back to the Christian Bible made footnotes about this species of reptilians. They were worshiped as gods by both the Egyptians and the Inca tribes among others. Mistakenly, this species of reptilians were thought to be evil serpents but this is entirely incorrect.

Humanity was created and engineered by a species of aliens, which were tourists of planet Earth during ancient times. Lacerta then explained that evolution is a far slower process and that 2-3 million years isn’t enough time to evolve to such a state as humans currently are.

Lacerta then explained that her species are native terrans and that they have established colonies within the solar system. They originate from Earth. It’s a fact that our planet was always ours and not yours. Lacerta explained that they were always from planet Earth. By comparison, she explained her age. During the interview date, she was 28 human years old.

She explained, that time measurement depends on periodically returning cycles in the Earth’s magnetic field. From this calculation, she was during the time of the interview 57,653 cycles old. She reached her adult phase and awareness sum16,337 cycles ago. It is an important date for her species.

Ole K. asked Lacerta if she had some sort of profession. She then explained that she is a curios student of social behavior and of human-kind. She went on to explained that is one of the reasons for her disclosing details about our existence, our planet and other questions—is to see how we would react to the truth of things. Humans she said, are following false hopes and notions about aliens and where they originate from.

She continued to mention how many humans are crazies and liars about humanity and claim to know the truth about reptilians, UFOs and other alien species from other places. Many people are simply mislead about the truth and simply believe the lies. Lacerta warned that we must be aware, if we want to survive as a species and for the future of humanity.





Ole K. then asked Lacerta about UFOs in general and what they are. She explained that the mysterious objects seen in the sky, are not technological devices but that of misinterpretations. The occurrences seen above in the sky, are a scientific natural phenomena. There are a number of spontaneous plasma flares, which seemingly happened within the high atmosphere.

Lacerta also said that some of the UFOs are in fact controlled by us and our military. She said that her species also has technology and that some of their ships are in the sky as well. Generally, they are quite careful with their flying ships. They have special cloaking devices used to hide them from humans and others. She also said that other aliens do frequent the sky from time to time as well.

However, sometimes humans have seen a ship partly from it being defected, or one of us were not careful enough with their skills in the sky. There are several symbols in which Lacerta’s species are represented by. The first is an ancient symbol of a blue colored serpent, with four white wings and a black colored background. These particular colors represent a religious significance to her kind. Lacerta also said that this same symbol was used within various parts of her society. It is what humans refer to as a “Dragon”. It is serpent like is shape.

Lacerta then explained about her species and reproduction. She said she has that of a normal human woman in some comparisons. She has a head, two arms, two hands and two feet that are proportionate to the rest of her figure. Like human females she said, they have two breasts. Despite their reptilian origin, they started giving milk to their babies during the evolution process.

According to her, this happened sum 30 million years ago. It was the best method of keeping the young alive. Evolution caught up with them like it did with humans during the dinosaur age. They would be considered to be real mammals comparatively. The shape and size is generally equal to human females. Generally, the external reproduction organs for both sexes are smaller than those of humans.

But they are visible and function the same way. Her species skin is green-beige by appearance leaning more towards a pale green color. There are patterns of brown with dots on their skin and on their faces. Females have more of these patterns than that of males of her species. Their eyes are larger than that of a human with two lines over the eyebrows crossing her forehead, cheek and chin areas.

Because their eyes are larger, she explained that they are able to see better than we do. Their retina is very light sensitive. They do have ears, although much smaller in size. Their teeth are very white and strong, a little bit longer and sharper than that of softer mammal sized teeth.

Their hair is also thicker and stronger. In addition, their hair grows slower only on their heads. They share with humans having five different fingers, only that theirs are more narrow. Her species has small sharp horns on the upside of both middle fingers. The nails on them are gray colored and generally longer than a humans.

Being a female of her species, they are not as long compared to that of a male. A male has sharp pointed nails which are sometimes between 5-6 centimeters long. By touching the backside of her species body, a hard bony line can be found. This isn’t her spine, but an external plate type structure of skin and tissue.

There are blood vessels within this area which are sensitive to the touch. It makes it difficult for them to sit in a chair, or other types of furniture. What this structure does for their body, is to regulate temperature by heating up their blood. Like reptiles, they will warm themselves up from artificial sunlight.

This gives them great pleasure as they try to get comfortable. Lacerta continues on mentioning about how they give birth. An embryo is grown inside protein liquid within the mother’s womb. It is egg shaped by appearance but quite thin. The embryo is then grown inside a what is known as a chalk hull. She then explains about what they eat. They consume flesh, fruit, vegetables, and special kinds of fungus. It is important to note, that some of what they eat would be considered poisonous to humans.

What humans thought killed the dinosaurs in fact, was a war that was raging during the time. Lacerta said that an estimated 65 million years ago, much devastation happened to the more primitive dinosaur species on planet Earth. There wasn’t a natural disaster—but that of a war which waged on between several alien species who fought one another in orbit around Earth. It left behind much destruction for Earth.

Lacerta stated: “Set yourselves apart from the old conditioning, from the control of something or someone who has already been gone for the past 5000 years. You are, after all, free spirits.”.

Within the safe haven of where she is from. She explained there are 900 different types of creatures that live with her kind. More details are further revealed within the video and original transcript.

It is important to note this encounter has no actual evidence—but just the incredible transcript that documented Ole. K and his interview with Lacerta. If this is real, it is quite amazing and reveals so much about our existence and where we are might be going into the future for all human kind.

