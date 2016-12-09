It seems a gap of time has happened and left us with trying to piece together all of the broken pieces. Something is not right and our lives have certainly been affected by this. Often people refer to this as The Mandela Effect.

The origination of this, stems from an uncertainty of the late leader Nelson Mandela who supposedly died in prison. However, Nelson Mandela did not die in prison, as previously suggested. Most everyone can recall him dying back on December 5th, of 2013 in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa.

This certainly seems strange, as if someone or something is trying to erase our existence and re-write our history. Is time travel actually real? It makes you wonder, whether or not we were caught in a warp or have shifted ever so slightly enough to throw things off a bit.

Some of us do recall certain phrases or things being said another way. Even different images seem different than they once were. This isn’t old age catching up to us, it is something that is happening around us each day and we might not even notice. Often people get Déjà vu and feel like they are experiencing something again, even within the same moment of time.

Perhaps they already did and are in a continuous loop. This is something that movies such as The Matrix (1999) explored and everything around us was not really real but a simulation of sorts. It blows your mind to think about such things, yet the reality or unreality may just be true.

Maybe we are experiencing left over residue from the leftover reality of our lives. Many people do remember Nelson Mandela dying in jail. It has raised questions by a YouTuber with the channel named Better Mankind.

He puts together a nice myriad of things that demonstrate that indeed something fishy is going on. The film that was put together known as Forest Gump (1994) was a smashing hit for many and even had lead actor Tom Hanks, mutter some infamous words which shook the American cinema.

Other rather strange moments are showcased such as the Volkswagen automobile car logo being either solid or with a line separating it in the middle. However, the most astonishing thing that was made available was when the late 35th President John Fitzgerald “Jack” Kennedy tragically died on November of 1963.

He also was the youngest man to be elected. Not long after the very first thousand days he was in office, JFK became the youngest President to die as he was struck by a series of bullets in Dallas, Texas during a parade. The replica of the car that JFK and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were in didn’t match up with the same detail as previously especially with the number of people in the car.

Specifically, the car itself was an entirely different shape than before—having two distinct sets of seats in each vehicle. A wax museum replica was comparable to the museum located at the Historic Auto Attractions Museum in Roscoe, IL showing a 4-seater. The cars all appear somewhat similar but are also different overall. This may well be a part of a historical change, which was made to alter our history place in time.

