The keyword spoken is known as a trigger word. Under the power of suggestion, a subject who has been brainwashed and programmed will do the bidding of their newfound master. This is nothing new, as it has been going on for ages. However, in recent times, certain people in certain locations are being programmed to do this. What commands they are given is the creepy thing. There are activated hit men and women out there—who at a moments notice, will complete their assassination missions.

Back in the 1950’s, selected citizens from the United States, were used as guinea pigs and included in secret experiments without their consent. The entire program was funded by the CIA. However, the research was conducted through non-disclosed universities—around the country and sometimes in secret operative locations as well.

A song once written by John Lennon titled “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was not just a song, but it is also something else entirely. It was also regarded as the ultimate reward known in “Jewel Programming”. The very first reward is known as Amethyst (for being able to keep a secret). American pharmaceutical companies and hospitals were involved in this program as well.

The entire project was known as MK Ultra—and it was later terminated back in the 1970’s, or so people were led to believe. Using these mind control tactics, people were/are able to control another person through a series of both hypnosis and hallucinogenic type drugs. Sometimes torture is involved as well. Someone can quite literally be programmed to do anything much like a robot.

After the person is activated through hypnotic suggestion, the programmed suggestion takes over the rational thoughts of the person as they lose control of themselves. Later, this person usually has no memory of what they actually did. Using a trigger word is usually the case and the switch used to activate the person by their controller or handler.

This switch is delivered in person most of the time but can also be done over telephone, internet, radio or television. There are cameras everywhere pretty much in this day in age. Car cameras now record freak highway accidents as an example. Most everything has been documented on the internet. Sooner or later, these same commands will be muttered by the Mk Ultra handlers.

Other pop culture references are used such as “White Rabbit” referring to Lewis Carroll’s Alice character who went down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. The term represents the actual handler who gives the sleeping agent assassin the ability to awaken and activate a consciousness within them that usually is suppressed. More follows in a sexual type submission in other instances. This is known as Ruby. Other codes like Emerald Diamond is the reward for completing their very first successful kill.

Back in 2002, a series of Beltway sniper attacks in Washington D.C. killed ten people in the nation’s capital. There were several men who were responsible and later who were brought to justice. Nobody really knows what actually triggered them and what word it was. Unfortunately, the damaged was done – as their raving homicidal spree, killed those people that day.

However, from a television broadcast, they were deactivated shortly thereafter. During a news conference, the Montgomery County Police delivered the 6-word trigger phrase, “Like a duck in a noose.” This was in reference to a Cherokee folk tale story about a duck hunted by a white rabbit.

J.D. Salinger’s book “Catcher in the Rye” was used as a trigger by MK Ultra. President Kennedy’s assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was in possession of this book. So was John Hinckley, who attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan. And moments after Mark David Chapman shot and killed John Lennon, he sat down, pulled out his paperback copy of “Catcher in the Rye”, and continued to read it. These series of events are examples of just how deadly these programmed individuals actually are.

