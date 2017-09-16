The Mothman connection conspiracies

Mothman West Virginia

As documented in history, the very first sighting of the Mothman occurred back on November 12, 1966, in Clendenin, West Virginia. There were five gravediggers, all of which claimed to have seen a human-like figure flying high above them.

This strange bird-like creature, would appear again on December 15, 1967. On this day, the Silver Bridge would collapse and 46 people would die during rush hour traffic. Was this the same harbinger of death that has appeared before or after other great tragedies?

Chernobyl Disaster

Another event struck, when the Chernobyl Disaster happened. This happened on April 26, 1986. During this time, in the Soviet Union a systems test took place. It was Reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear plant that exploded.

It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster, to ever take place so far. Reportedly, Chernobyl workers and residents of Pripyat witnessed something bizarre during the days before the explosion. A flying creature was seen hovering over the plant. This creature resembled a man-like bird, having red eyes. Later, this creature was refereed to as “the Black Bird of Chernobyl.”

9/11

While great tragedy struck America back on September 11, 2001, something peculiar also took place. Flying high in the sky, was an alleged bird man or perhaps something else much like the Mothman prophecies. It seems that this was simply forgotten about or merely laughed off. Some have speculated that this is in fact, some sort of extraterrestrial entity.

Many news crews were on location covering the 9/11 twin tower collapse. Someone named Steve Moran, snapped this controversial photo—which shows an unidentified flying humanoid, passing by the ruins of the twin towers in New York City back on 9/11. Allegedly, there were some eye witnesses to this flying humanoid passing through the sky that day. It seems for whatever reason, all of this was simply swept under the rug.

I-35W Bridge Collapse

Again another sighting of the Mothman was documented. Before the bridge gave way on August 1, 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota a Mothman-like figure was seen. It appeared roughly a month before the bridge collapsed located on Interstate 35 in Minneapolis.

There were 145 people injured in this incident and 13 people lost their lives on that fateful day. Some think this incident is in connection with the other accidents that took place prior to this. Again, questions remain unanswered. Was whatever this thing is, trying to warn people before something happened? Skeptics have all but dismissed the creature as a large heron or crane.

Swine Flu Outbreak in Mexico

More recently, in Mexico—witnesses noticed something peculiar. On April 10, 2009, the residents of La Junta in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, noticed a strange creature near them. It was very tall and hairy, with two expansive wings and wide, bloodshot eyes. Apparently, there was a young student who said some kind of unknown creature was chasing him. During this time, many swine flu incidents began to spread rapidly, leading to an outbreak epidemic.

There were several other witnesses by the names of Angela Mendez and Viviana Ledezma. They both believe that the Mothman was responsible for the outbreak. They claim that the Mothman creature, was spotted near an apple orchard near the Miñaca Cemetery.

It is unknown whether or not the Mothman alien looking humanoid, is here to help or destroy, but it is rather interesting how it appeared at these key locations around the world during different years. Perhaps it will appear again at another location soon.

(Source: The Portalist)

