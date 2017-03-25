Small in stature, they have been discovered in various locations throughout the world. These small creatures have been a part of mythology and fantasy stories for ages. They are the fairy folk, a species of believed tiny type people, living often near forests. Known for their mischievousness, they have been known to playfully harass unsuspecting travelers.

Now, new found evidence points to a world changing discovery—as the remains of small-sized humanoids have been found in Antarctica. Specifically, these small skeletons were recovered from the Whitmore mountain range in Antarctica. This part of Antarctica, was thought to not be inhabitable from its extremely cold frigid temperatures.

What is quite fascinating, is the estimated age of these remains. They are believed to be an astounding 600 million years old! This predates the dinosaurs and basically changes everything in our known history. The two recovered small skeletons have been preserved rather well remarkably.

Many things over time have been covered up for whatever reasons. Perhaps out of fear or to control humanity in some way. Whatever the reason, now things are starting to come to light and with it a new way of understanding our mysterious world. These tiny sized skeletons, have been found to be older than any previously discovered vertebrates.

It is interesting how these small skeletons look. With the shape of these bones, it indicates that they are human and not to be considered primates. With these recovered remains, it is also suggested that they are not infants, but that of adults. More studies will be conducted in Washington, D.C. soon.

Perhaps advanced civilizations existed long ago, predating the dinosaur era. It is also believed that these recovered small human remains are not extraterrestrial in origin either. The reason for this is, the age of the fossils. From what was previously known in history, nearly nothing could survive on the lands of this time period.

Life existed by the sea, until it changed many years later. Humans would have definitely been out of place. Food would have been difficult to come by also. These tiny humanoids would have needed to collect and then harvest large quantities of food for survival. Shelter and using different tools also would prove difficult as well. Land and the weather would also be tough, during such a daunting period of Earth’s transitional phase.

The California Museum of Paleontology mentions:

“The fossil history of life on Earth has been pushed back to 3.5 billion years before the present. Most of these fossils are microscopic bacteria and algae. However, in the latest Proterozoic — a period now called the Ediacaran or the Vendian, and lasting from about 635 to 542 million years ago* — macroscopic fossils of soft-bodied organisms can be found in a few localities around the world, confirming Darwin’s expectations.”

If all of this is deemed to be accurate, then our world will have to accept that other supernatural creatures once thought to be make believe, may in fact be for real after all.

(Source: Disclose TV)