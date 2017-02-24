Tom DeLonge is the front man from the once popular band Blink-182 and currently with the group Angels & Airwaves. What he has been researching and discovered will soon reveal the eminent disclosure of alien life and more. Information will soon come to pass, within the next several months regarding alien life and technology.

DeLonge mentioned, “I have 10 people that I’m working with that are at the highest levels of the Department of Defense and NASA and the military.” “I couldn’t tell the band I was working with people in the government.”

People will be shocked to learn at what has really been going on and hidden from the masses over time. Later generations have been rather paranoid when it comes to extraterrestrials, the younger generations may well accept the truth of things more so than our ancestors. It is a different world, than it was once before.

The secrecy and security of this subject matter has been controlled for a reason. This reveal will certainly change the way we live and how we perceive things, when the truth finally comes to light. Often many moments have been questioned whether or not they are legitimate.

Researchers are quick to be discredited with the information which they have discovered. Officially, the governments will have to make the choice to announce this. And for those very few who have been keeping this secret, they will have to look at the bigger picture for the world and its future. Currently, the political scene has sparked many different beliefs and views splintering off in many different directions.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, is being investigated personally for being a pedophile and involved with personal satanic practices regarding children. Aside from this, WikiLeaks has discussed information regarding UFOs, a topic which Podesta himself has demonstrated interest in.

Apparently, a Google hangout session occurred between both Tom DeLonge, several USAF generals and the VP from Lockheed Skunk Works. (They are the ones who are in charge of Area 51)

One USAF general has been talking with DeLonge, regarding his project to reveal disclosed government information, pertaining to both the existence and the engineering of alien technology. There have been mentioning s of the whereabouts of an actual extraterrestrial body which was found as well.

While it is interesting that Tom DeLonge is working with government officials, it is more unusual what he has learned about. He has become a government insider—learning about how alien technology has been reversed engineered over time and has been kept hidden away from the public.

Tom has a book titled: Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows, which is based upon the information they have given to him. Aliens have been visiting our Earth for decades and beyond. Many have speculated about this for years. Tom has recently won the UFO Researcher of the Year Award for 2017.

(Source: Open Minds)