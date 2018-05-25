United States Government Admits To Recovering Alien Materials!

Share this article

















A bombshell has happened that has since rocked the world. Until now, speculation that extraterrestrial life exists, was mere speculation to many. Paul Hellyer, former Canadian defense minister, mentioned that the United States knew aliens have visited Earth, warning humanity that we were on a path of complete utter destruction.

These alien entities, offered to help us. However, the US government, responded with violent actions…instead of trying to understand these alien life-forms first. The aliens were seen as a threat initially. Information has come to surface, which dates back for decades. Aliens have been visiting Earth for quite some time.

Ex-CIA Director Roscoe Hillenkoetter, died back on June 18th, 1982. He was 85 years old. Before his death, admission to disclosure was eminent. Most notably, most if not all of the press releases regarding UFO and alien sightings, were hidden and kept secret away from the public.

This was done to keep people confused regarding alien life. Articles appeared in different publications over time, were controlled by the government to blur or alter what had really happened.

Many things have been kept away from the public for years and it seems to still continue. Speculation is, this is done to keep a mass panic from happening, so daily routine life could simply go on. Everything it seems, is controlled one way or another.

People who believe in UFOs and the like, are not ridiculed as they once were before. This in itself is rather suspicious. Before people were mocked more about things such as this. The mainstream media, has even shared some paranormal news lately.

It is thought, that most of the mainstream media is controlled by only a small group of people. It seems that a number of whistle blowers have shined light upon certain subjects, that have been deemed questionable by the very few. Intelligence agencies, have a healthy relationship with nearly every major wire service. This reaches across various television networks, newspapers, radio stations and magazines.

Things are controlled in what we read and see each day in media outlets. Some stories are seen as successful while others not so much.

Amber Lyon, Sharyl Attkisson, and Dr. Udo Ulfkotte (along with others) have given different examples of what it is like to work in a media organization, dominated by the government and deep state interests. This is one of the reasons, why mainstream UFO disclosure, has been so questionable.

The New York Times, admitted that the establishment, or perhaps facets of it…have been concealing for many years, that UFOs are in fact for real. A news story appeared, regarding a secret Pentagon program that was set in place. This is what was posted by them, about the program:

“In the $600 billion annual Defense Department budgets, the $22 million spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was almost impossible to find.

Which was how the Pentagon wanted it.

For years, the program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, according to Defense Department officials, interviews with program participants and records obtained by The New York Times. It was run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, on the fifth floor of the Pentagon’s C Ring, deep within the building’s maze.

The Defense Department has never before acknowledged the existence of the program, which it says it shut down in 2012. But its backers say that, while the Pentagon ended funding for the effort at that time, the program remains in existence. For the past five years, they say, officials with the program have continued to investigate episodes brought to them by service members, while also carrying out their other Defense Department duties.”

Regarding the technology involved, the military said objects in our atmosphere are technically more advanced than anything known on Earth. Research points to UFOs being real. Former Chairman of NATO Military Committee, Admiral Hill Norton said, that the objects in the atmosphere which have been seen, are technically more advanced than anything they could actually deploy.

The Pentagon has admitted to there being a UFO program. Does this actually mean that UFOs have officially been disclosed in a roundabout way? Perhaps this is an elaborate plan, to release more information…which is far more crucial to our very existence and history.

With all the technology we have, there is much that the general public still doesn’t know about. Is the government hidden it for specific reasons?

Historian Richard Dolan, a prominent UFO thinker and researcher said:

“Why is the mainstream covering this story the way they are? I have been saying for years that the mainstream media, the establishment media, will never cover the UFO subject in a serious way that is until they would be absolutely pushed to the wall and then do something…So the question is, what is going on here? If they are the voice of the establishment (mainstream media), then why have the establishment elected to put this story out? “

“I’m not aware of any effort within the established media to follow up on this (pieces of the UFOs) and to find out…where this comes from…I mean nothing…So, it’s five months later, and we’re clearly not dealing with a serious effort by the mainstream media, for that reason alone…I have had information now, from a very good source, that, what they’ve recovered aren’t metal alloys, that they’re being described as meta-materials…a very different thing….The individual that I spoke with, about where did that phrase metal alloy come, did it come Luis Elizondo I was told no it did not come from him.”

Richard explained further, saying this could be a small tidbit of the truth, which the government wants us to believe. It does bring some key things, that the mainstream media seems to have ignored about the recent disclosure of UFOs.

Dolan said, “The best way to keep a secret is you pretend to share it, you give some information out, some genuine information, which they did, there were some significant revelations here, significant admissions, and much that was not followed up.”

He went on to make an important point, there has not been any follow up about the alleged possession of materials that were recovered from the UFO. Dr. Edgar Mitchell and Apollo 14 astronaut said, “Yes there has been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. We are not alone in the universe; they have been coming here for a long time. I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real.”

The alloys taken from a crashed UFO, had properties that were not recognized by scientists. The compounds discovered were highly unusual. These incredible properties had isotopic values. This means they were not of this Earth.

Former special assistant to the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Victor Marchetti, stated: “We have, indeed, been contacted — perhaps even visited — by extraterrestrial beings, and the US government, in collusion with the other national powers of the Earth, is determined to keep this information from the general public.”

Let’s hope that more truth comes out, as we learn more about what has really been going on all along. Watch this podcast with Richard Lawrence, Secretary of The Aetherius Society in Europe, discussing the disinformation on the UFO phenomena.

(Source: Collective Evolution and Disclose TV)

