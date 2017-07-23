Voodoo swamp priestess dies, taking entire town with her

Loading...

Not to be underestimated, people practice dark magic rituals. In particular, what is known as voodoo can cause sudden madness and even death in some instances. A woman who was a voodoo priestess, allegedly took an entire town with her when she died. (A voodoo priestess is a spirit guide between the living and the dead)

This happened in Louisiana and the woman’s name was Julia Brown. It is actually possible to take a boat tour ride within Manchac Swamp. Here, curious onlookers can gaze upon the area where Julia once roamed destroying everything in her path.

Through the years, a number of land developers attempted to build up this location without any success. It has remained infamously eerie here for those who dare wander upon these lands. Where the village once existed, there are scattered graves where the dead now lay to rest.

With such tragedy, many restless spirits now stir. As one can imagine, this area has become a paranormal hot spot. Hundreds if not thousands of people, have reported experiencing some kind of ghostly activity here. This includes the haunting cries of something singing Julia’s song.

Back in the year 2009, the A&E network produced a piece where they tried to record any kind of paranormal activity on camera. Later, the SyFy channel attempted this also with their series Haunted Highway in 2013. Allegedly both teams, documented some substantial paranormal evidence with their recordings.

Legends and lore mention that not only do ghosts wander here but Cajun werewolves as well, known as the Rougarou. With both of these threats, it isn’t wise to wander Manchac Swamp—especially alone at night. During the time period when Julia Brown lived here, people had several options.

When someone fell ill, they could make the journey to New Orleans or seek out Julia for her seemingly supernatural healing abilities. During this time, it wasn’t uncommon for Julia herself to travel around the local village of Frenier to help with sicknesses and even assist with childbirth. Stories of her healing people quickly, soon spread across the swampland’s. Julia Brown was a well-respected magic practitioner in her small town community.

After time, the townsfolk began to take Julia for granted. She felt betrayed and used. Julia felt like she was being ordered around far too often and sometimes people demanded her help even without asking. This occurred most often with her neighbors close by.

With time, Julia turned mean towards others. She began by predicting their futures telling them of a great curse that was coming to the town of Frenier. Foretelling future events, was something she tapped into with her powers. Julia later would make her final prediction on September 28, 1915. After this, she dropped dead. Weeks before this happened, people heard her singing, “One day I’m gonna die, and I’m gonna take all of you with me,” over and over again.

Later, most if not the entire town, gathered at Julia’s funeral in hopes of her seeing them pay their respects to her. Unfortunately for them, Julia’s stirring soul would never rest easy—as the nails entered into her coffin, a devastating hurricane ripped through the entire village.

There were only two remaining survivors. Hundreds died that day from this freakish storm. Locals who live here in modern times say, that it isn’t uncommon for skeletons to still appear in the swampy area. Incredibly, 350 people died that day. One person used to live here and lucky for them they were away in New Orleans when the storm hit. This is what they had to say:

“The water was washin’ in the front door. We thought we were gone. All the camps down there gone. On the big lake, that had big timber, big cypress timber, it was just like a break boar went along there. I’ll bet that storm blowed ever bit a hundred and twenty or thirty miles an hour. You could hear it come across the South Pass when it hit our place – just like a freight train.”

The legend of Julia Brown continues to live on, bringing in many curious tourists to the area.

(Source: Week in Weird)