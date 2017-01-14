Woman records alien in the Andes Mountains of Peru

With the utmost confidence, a woman managed to capture a grey alien on camera. She is from Peru and not long ago, visited a place known as Machu Picchu. This location is a mountainous region, which elevates to nearly 7,972′ feet, the radius of the area is 5.019 mi². Machu Picchu is an Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains of Peru.

The mountain is just above the Urubamba River valley. It is here, that this amazing video was taken. The alien however seemed tall for being a distinctive grey alien. It is believed to be something else, but does have characteristics comparable to that of a grey alien.

The story goes, this woman went hiking with her friends back in 2016, and as they climbed the mountain territory (after reaching a high point and bending turn) she discovered the alien. From around a corner, she immediately noticed this extraterrestrial alien peering at her from behind a rock.

Thinking somewhat clearly, she grabbed her cell phone and started to video the alien creature. What it was doing here is unknown, perhaps this territory is a location for scout aliens or perhaps under the mountain, there is a secret base which has been established there. There is much speculation nowadays about alien civilizations, which are here on this planet living with us.

Cities underground may exist, in which parts of our world, it is unknown or has been kept secretive by various governments. This is for obvious reasons as it changes not only our history but the way the world is being ruled by the very few.

The video was unfortunately not crystal clear, the woman hushed her friends—telling them to be quite while she continued to record this alien with her mobile phone. People are continuing to look at this video trying to figure out whether or not it is legit. If so, this will be one if not the most important videos seen in modern times. For such a long time, people have doubted the existence of aliens.

It is rather naive to think this way. We are just a drop in the bucket of an existence, there are far more worlds and living things that are out there. From watching this video it is difficult to tell whether or not it is indeed a fake or for real. Maybe a scientific exploration team can infiltrate the area where the alien was seen and look for further clues and evidence. The video has been both stabilized, with zoom in and slow motion added to it.

One interesting thing is, that the Incan citadel was built here back in the 15th century and then later abandoned. It has since been a noteworthy achievement, for its sophisticated dry-stone walls that fuse huge blocks without the use of any mortar. The building here are quite intriguing by appearance which play upon astronomical alignments and panoramic views. What it was used for from centuries ago still remains to be a mystery. Maybe the alien seen was simply stargazing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.