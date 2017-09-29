Worldwide UFO sightings reach an all-time high

There has been an astronomically large amount of UFO sightings over the last decade. Compared to the 1980’s, there were less than 5,000 noted sightings. In the 1990’s, the number reached to around 10,000 sightings.
Since 1990, there has been another 45,000 UFO sightings reported about. Looking at these numbers alone, there is definitely something happening in our skies around the world. Based upon the locations of these sightings, the United States seems to have the highest amount of UFO activity, for whatever different reasons.
The numbers show, that per 10 million people in the United States, there are 2,500 sightings statistically. This is 300 times higher than global median. Of all the areas specifically, the northwestern and northeastern states have filed the overall most sightings per capita.
Apparently, both a brother and sister have collected a large amount of data relating to UFOs. From their findings, they have reached a staggering amount of locations around America. Their findings, have led to a “UFO highway” of sorts, which has mapped out some interesting information.
Brother Chuck Zukowski, soon realized…that many of the cattle mutilations and alien abductions which have occurred, seem to line up along the 37th latitude. After calling his sister Debbie, she noticed the same similarities after her investigations with the Missouri reports.
The brother and sister both believe that the 37th latitude line, is some kind of UFO or paranormal “highway”. The alien spacecrafts that travel through these areas, use these routes to both enter and exist planet Earth.
When Chuck mentioned to the Sun Online, he said: “Back in 2006, I was looking at my cattle mutilation investigations and there were huge similarities between them all—most of them were laying on their right side, they’re laying east to west and then I noticed that lots of them, were on the 37 degree latitude.” (The 37th latitude line runs from California through Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and across to Virginia.)
“I called my sister at midnight and I said, ‘Didn’t you have cattle mutilations on the 37 degree latitude in Missouri?”
“And she said, ‘Yes’ and we started looking more into it. We soon realized it wasn’t just cattle mutilations – there were all kind of events.”
“We we’re up until 2:30 in the morning, going through all these cases and started seeing these amazing patterns.”
“For the next month or so, I start looking at all these cases and I had all this data,” Chuck then explained.”
“All these GPS co-ordinates, everything from Native American sites to underwater caves.”
“I released it all on my website and I mentioned it during an appearance on the Science Channel’s Unexplained Files—then for the next season of that show they asked me to expand on the theory so I did a whole episode on it for them.”
It seems that life may have actually existed on Mars, as an alleged underground alien base—it is also located along the line. The 37th latitude, may well be some kind of paranormal highway, which runs across the entire continent.
(Source: Fox News)