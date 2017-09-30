You may have alien DNA

In the history of the world, there is still much which is unexplained. Perhaps one of the most puzzling questions, still has scientists baffled. With science, humans have learned there are four different blood types known to mankind.
These are O, AB, B, and A. The reason each of these are classified as being different, is from varying proteins within the human body. There is a mysterious blood type, which is found primarily in people with European heritage. However, there are others from different parts of the world as well, who’s blood lacks the certain RH antigen. These people are known as being RH-negative.
Both sexes are affected equally. However, with pregnant women in particular, and their blood is RH-negative, then her body will simply attack the child. Treatment procedures are given to women, who’s blood type match their child’s as RH-negative. This treatment will subdue the woman’s body, while she is pregnant carrying her child. Otherwise, this means that the mother would naturally try to assault the fetus inside of her.
With more recent discoveries, it has been learned that those who have RH negative blood, may well be descendants of extraterrestrial (alien) origin. It has long been debated to whether or not, alien human hybrids roam the Earth among us. These people may have alien DNA in them. Studies mention that RH negative blood types, do not have the essential evolutionary gene—as found from rhesus monkeys which most humans seem to have.
It remains a mystery for now, as to why some people have this while others do not. There seems to be a number of people out there who actually have the RH negative blood type.
It is estimated that between 10%-15% of the population around the world has this type of blood. While scientists collect their data, they insist that dating back to 35,000 years ago, this blood type may have been linked to certain tribes and groups from around the world.
A better understanding is taking a look at different populations. In Asia, the population consists of 1%, while in African-American populations there are around about 3%. European people have the highest RH-negative blood type in the world.
Those with RH-negative blood, are typically smarter—having a higher IQ. These people also have green or blue eyes, along with red hair and are more sensitive to heat. They are also more physically and emotionally aware of things going on around them.
Also, their body temperatures are lower compared to other people’s. The question remains, did aliens at some point, visit Earth and give humans RH negative blood? This would help explain those who have undergone abductions as they may have been experimented on. If your blood has the antigen, you are RH positive.
About 85% of the population has the antigen and 15% do not. They are considered ‘RH- Negatives’. The following blood types, help to explain peoples personalty traits from their blood:
Type O– You want to be a leader, and when you see something you want, you keep striving until you achieve your goal. You are a trend-setter, loyal, passionate, and self-confident. Your weaknesses include vanity and jealously and a tendency to be too competitive.
Type A– You like harmony, peace and organization. You work well with others, and are sensitive, patient and affectionate. Among your weaknesses are stubbornness and an inability to relax.
Type B– You’re a rugged individualist, who’s straight forward and like to do things your own way. Creative and flexible, you adapt easily to any situation. But your insistence on being independent can sometimes go too far and become a weakness.
Type AB– Cool and controlled, you’re generally well liked and always put people at ease. You’re a natural entertainer who’s tactful and fair. But you’re standoffish, blunt, and have difficulty making decisions.
While all of this is quite incredible to think about, it may unlock more to our understanding of where we came from and where we are going.
(Source: Humans are Free and Bended Reality)