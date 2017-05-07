Young man surgically transforms himself into an elf

Ever since he was a child, he was fascinated with fantasy. It became apparent early on, that he would walk a very different path than most. Luis Padron, age 25 from Buenos Ares, Argentina has decided to transform himself into an elf.

So far, he has spent a staggering $27494 US dollars to accomplish this elven look. To date, he had a nose job done, liposuction suction on his jaw and full body hair removal. But it doesn’t end there, he also wants his ribs removed and muscle implants to further enhance his look.

Luis was quite often bullied in school—but retreated into his own personal fantasy world. Earlier on, he began to bleach his skin and dye his hair giving it a pure white look. He still continues to do this and even uses makeup to further make himself appear to be more elf-like. While outdoors, he uses SPF 100 sunscreen to block 100% of UV light, so damaging rays from the sun won’t tarnish his skins appearance.

After becoming so obsessed with elves, angels and other fantasy beings, he feels like the outside is now beginning to match the inside. Of course he has suffered a fair share of psychological trauma after being picked on so much back in school. He also said that his quirkiness led to him being admired. This only further fueled his goal to become different than others.

Determined to stop at nothing, he continues to spend $4400 US dollars a month to enhance himself. Luis quite often gets noticed and simply doesn’t care what people think. He won’t be happy until he has fully transformed himself into an elf.

Some key things he wants to do with his body, are getting his ears pointed and adding hair implants to accomplish a heart-shaped hairline. He also wants further limb lengthening to reach the height of 6ft 5in tall. To pay for all of this work to be done, he sells cosplay merchandise.

Luis said: “People have stared at me ever since I was a teenager, so it’s very normal to me now. I like people staring at me and don’t care what they think.” “Even when I’m not dressed up like an elf people stare at me. I have had long white hair for five years, I use larger contact lenses and I am very tall.” “I use make-up to enhance my features so they are more angelic and wear clothing that’s more stylish or antique.” “I consider myself trans-species, in the same way transgender people feel, I need to become how I feel inside, I don’t expect people to understand but I ask they respect it.” “The fantasy genre makes me happy and because I didn’t have many friends when I was younger I submerged myself into it.” “I was bullied as a child and as an escape I would submerge myself in fantasy movies like Labyrinth and The NeverEnding Story, as well as other fantasy tales.” “Over time things changed, older teens liked me because I was unique and that’s what encouraged me to start turning what I felt on the inside into a reality.” “I started with cosplay but it wasn’t enough, I wanted to change to become my own perception of beauty.” “I didn’t care for how much it hurt, because it allowed me to get one step closer to my dream of what I want to become.”

When he was only 14 years old, he first decided to undergo surgery. It wasn’t until six years later until he went under the knife for the first time.

After having all of these things done, he has since become a paid model—making appearances at elf events around the world.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Related