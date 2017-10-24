Young Russian woman has x-ray vision and psychic abilities
Often people fantasize about having superhuman abilities. What if you were able to see through things with x-ray vision? This is exactly what 30 year old Natasha Demkina from Russia can do. Not only this, but she also has a clairvoyant type ability as well. Often it is easy to dismiss such nonsense, but this young woman has demonstrated actual proof of it.
She can tap into her powers, as she has helped out others, turning this into a profession for herself. The young woman charges $13 dollars for each of her readings and provides around 10 readings a day. With her income she earns around $2,600 dollars a month, which is more than forty times the average monthly income of government workers living in Saransk.
In Japan, Natasha was examined through a series of tests and was found to have a psychic type of ability. When Natasha was only 10 years old, she soon discovered that she could see into the human body comparably to that of an x-ray machine. Natasha is able to diagnose various health problems, despite having limited medical knowledge. Perhaps she is learning more with her studies as she continues her readings.
With her x-ray vision, she can see into different abnormalities, that she finds within the human body. While some of Natasha’s comments are vague by their description, some people approaching her, give her such limited information that Natasha is able to pinpoint what might be troubling them.
Sometimes this results in people becoming very afraid—as they do not want to undergo elaborate medical testing, that would be required with certain diseases and other aliments. Natasha claims she can see nearly everything inside of people’s bodies. (even at a cellular level) Natasha’s mother insists, that her daughters diagnoses is 100% accurate despite some peoples claims. In only a fraction of a second she apparently can see in color inside of a person then she goes on to analyze them and what might be wrong.
When Natasha first started having her visions, she would often just stare at people. Her mother told her that this is considered to be rude. One of the very first vision readings that Natasha performed, was when someone came by their home. She said this person had something wrong with their intestines.
Later, this same person went to a doctor and they found out they had a growth inside of them and of all places, it was inside their intestines. Natasha has detected everything from cysts and ulcers to cancer as well. While it is difficult to believe in all of this, there are those who simply refuse to buy into this being true.
One reading that Natasha gave, was that of cancer. As it turns out, this woman was misdiagnosed. Natasha afterwards, corrected her reading about what was wrong with her. It was not cancer but that of a small cyst. From this moment onward, news of Natasha quickly spread around the region despite what many doctors, skeptics and reporters said about her. Natasha has appeared on This Morning TV show with Dr. Chris Steele and has been interviewed.
“I was at home with my mother and suddenly I had a vision. I could see inside my mother’s body and I started telling her about the organs I could see. Now, I have to switch from my regular vision to what I call medical vision. For a fraction of a second, I see a colorful picture inside the person and then I start to analyze It.” said Natasha.
Natasha has proven herself being as being unique. After all, humans only use around 10% of their brain. Perhaps Natasha has tapped into something more. There are many really gifted people in the world with extraordinary abilities.
(Source: Disclose TV)