Young Russian Woman Mistakenly Embalmed Alive

A young 27 year old Russian woman named Ekaterina Fedyaeva, was mistakenly injected with embalming fluid. What a terrible and painful way to leave this world. This medical mishap, is still under investigation in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

Typically, these types of solutions contain mixtures of formaldehyde. This chemical, helps to preserve a corpse from decomposing after someone has died, so they can be presented to loved ones during funeral services.

Unbeknownst to Ekaterina, she was given this injection instead of a saline type drip. Both solutions are clear comparable to water. This isn’t an excuse, for such negligence by medical staff at this location. Obviously, her family was quite upset over this. Ekaterina’s mother, Galina Baryshnikova accused the physicians on duty of “murder”.

“Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking,” said her mother. “I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket but she was shivering to such an extent, I can’t even describe it. “No doctor came to see her, although she was coming round from anaesthetic.” “We had no idea it was formalin. Now I understand that formalin was simply eroding her body from the inside. “People who performed the surgery already knew that they infused something wrong. They needed to take some urgent measures – but they did nothing.” Galina says she begged doctors to help but claims they told her to go home, adding: “I begged – ‘please help her, she is my only child’.” “I think they just wanted me to go away and to hide everything.”

In a desperate attempt to save Ekaterina, she was given over 50 different drugs to help save her life. Not long after, she was taken to another hospital by plane located in Moscow. Ekaterina was attached to a life support machine, however her heart stopped beating several different times. These efforts to save her, inevitably all failed.

Ekaterina was alive with this this formaldehyde mixture in her body for 14 hours, after her initial surgery. She suffered horrible pains and convulsions for two days, before falling into a deep coma.

Galina approached the medical staff later in outrage, demanding how such a terrible mistake like this could be made. The staff was seen discussing the incident amongst themselves. Perhaps some kind of justice will come from this. Ekaterina was buried on April 7th this year.

John Ricci made the following comment about this, “As a biomedical scientist, I find this story to be extremely tragic and bizarre, but also extremely suspicious. Formaldehyde is an extremely dangerous material that should only be found in pathology labs and used for preserving tissue samples. Most embalming solutions either do not use formaldehyde at all anymore, or contain extremely small amounts. The regulations for storage, use, and disposal of this material are so onerous that we don’t use it in our labs anymore. There is absolutely no way this chemical should be anywhere in a hospital setting where it could be confused with any form of medication that could be administered to a human. If Russian medicine is so backward that formaldehyde is stored with medications, than their system is flawed beyond belief. This sounds much more like an intentional murder than an accident.”

