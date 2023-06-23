Are You Seeing Ghosts? It Could Be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Share Article

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly. It is produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels, such as gasoline, natural gas, and propane. CO poisoning can cause a variety of symptoms, including headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and loss of consciousness. In severe cases, CO poisoning can be fatal.

In recent years, there has been some speculation that CO poisoning can also cause “haunting” experiences. These experiences can include seeing apparitions, hearing voices, and feeling like someone is watching you. Some people believe that these experiences are caused by the presence of ghosts or other spirits. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

In fact, there is a more likely explanation for these experiences: CO poisoning can cause hallucinations. Hallucinations are sensory experiences that occur in the absence of a real stimulus. They can be visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory, or gustatory. CO poisoning can cause a variety of hallucinations, including seeing apparitions, hearing voices, and feeling like someone is touching you.

Hallucinations, premonitions and other unusual phenomena are common occurrences. One of the largest studies on the topic was carried out by the Society for Psychical Research in 1894. The study aimed to understand how often these events happen to people and found that they occur too often to be down to chance. In 1886, the SPR published a collection of case studies involving telepathy, premonitions and other unusual phenomena.

The reason why CO poisoning can cause hallucinations is not fully understood. However, it is thought that CO may interfere with the way the brain processes sensory information. This can lead to the brain misinterpreting signals from the environment, resulting in hallucinations.

It is important to note that not everyone who is exposed to CO will experience hallucinations. The severity of the hallucinations will also vary depending on the level of CO exposure. However, if you have experienced “haunting” experiences after being exposed to CO, it is important to see a doctor to rule out CO poisoning.

Here are some tips to help prevent CO poisoning:

Have your furnace, water heater, and other gas appliances inspected and cleaned regularly.

Install carbon monoxide detectors in your home and workplace.

Be aware of the symptoms of CO poisoning and seek medical attention if you think you may have been exposed.

By following these tips, you can help to prevent CO poisoning and the “haunting” experiences that it can sometimes cause.

Additional Information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 430 people die each year from CO poisoning in the United States.

The symptoms of CO poisoning can be similar to those of other medical conditions, such as the flu or food poisoning. This can make it difficult to diagnose CO poisoning.

If you think you may have been exposed to CO, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. Treatment for CO poisoning is most effective if it is started early.

While it’s important to be safe, do let your mind wander too far out there. Sometimes when we are all alone and have been experiencing high anxiety, we can begin to think something or someone is nearby. It’s possible it is nothing more than a mere delusion but let’s not rule out something else like a supernatural presence.

There has been an incredible amount of stories told regarding such experiences. It is difficult to think they were all from carbon monoxide poisoning but such a chemical could alter your state of mind.

