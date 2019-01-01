This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
We have 0 stories for you...
Spectres Continue To Appear Along A Scotland Highway Road
Father And Daughter Encounter Little Humanoids
I Was Scratched By The Dead
Girlfriend And Boyfriend Encounter Glitchy Blue Humanoid Within Washington State National Park
Shocking: Retired Air Force Major Said He Killed A Real Alien
Witnesses See ‘Wolf Head’ Humanoid In Arkansas
Musician Photographs Ghostly Manifestation At The Austin Paramount Theatre
Engineer Sees “Space Portal” In His Own Backyard
Photo Captures Guardian Angel Appearing At Horrific Accident
This Haunted Remote Tunnel In Virginia, Nobody Dares To Enter Alone
Medic Defends Suicidal Patient From The Darkness
Page 1 of 107 Next