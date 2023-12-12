Ancient Gods Reemerge! Heads Of Dionysus And Aphrodite Unearthed In Turkey!

Share Article

Excavations in the ancient city of Aizanoi, Turkey have uncovered two remarkable Greek deity heads – Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty, and Dionysus, god of wine and revelry. These fascinating finds provide valuable perspective into the religious and artistic culture of the region during Roman rule. Aphrodite’s splendidly carved head exhibits the sculptor’s virtuosity through her gentle visage and intricately styled hair, crowned by a royal diadem representing her divinity.

The head of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and revelry, is equally impressive. His flowing locks, adorned with ivy leaves, and expressive eyes and parted lips vividly capture the youthful exuberance and festive essence of this beloved deity. The discovery of this statue head and the nearby Aphrodite head enriches our understanding of ancient Aizanoi.

Image: Ancient Pages

These findings were unearthed near a creek bed where their bodies were previously found; they suggest the existence of a sculpture workshop in the area during the Roman era. These artifacts provide valuable insights into the artistic styles and religious beliefs of Greek and Roman culture, reminding us of the enduring legacy of these powerful gods.

The ongoing excavations in Aizanoi promise to unearth new treasures, offering a tangible connection to ancient Greece and Rome by shedding light on the lives of the city’s former inhabitants. These discoveries allow us to appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of their artistic achievements from long ago.

Nestled 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Kutahya, Aizanoi’s history stretches back some 5,000 years. This ancient city reached its peak during the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, becoming an episcopal center in the Byzantine era. Aizanoi is home to a majestic temple to Zeus, the best-preserved in Anatolia, as well as a sizable theater and adjacent stadium.

Image: Ancient Pages

Ongoing archaeological excavations promise fascinating discoveries about this storied ancient settlement, according to archaeology professor and excavation leader Gokhan Coskun. Recent digs have already uncovered numerous statue fragments, he reported to the press.

“The most exciting development for us this season is uncovering new heads of the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite, and the deity of wine, Dionysus,” Coskun said.

“In the excavation works we have conducted in the region so far, we have unearthed more than 100 statue pieces. Some of the heads found are from statues that are 2-3 meters long,” he noted.

“These statue heads, which we first discovered three years ago, are in very well-preserved condition. During our excavations, so far we have discovered two Aphrodite and three Dionysus statue heads,” Coskun said.

The ancient Greek gods Aphrodite and Dionysus existed under different names in the Roman period as well, revealing the longevity and endurance of Greek polytheism. These gods point to cultural continuity between ancient Greece and Rome, suggesting that Greek polytheistic beliefs retained their significance when adopted by the Romans.

The discovery of the gods hints at the possibility of a regional sculpture workshop that produced idols of the deities over an extended period. It is a wondrous discovery that may bring forth more answers to history’s past.

