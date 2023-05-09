Before Death, Life Flashes Us By

Share Article

After death, people see their life in a kaleidoscope-like fashion according to legends that have been around for centuries. Scientists have finally found an explanation for this phenomenon – the brain becomes more active and the heart rate increases when a person transitions from life to death. Some survivors of clinical death say they “floated over their own body” and others described a long tunnel with light at the end.

Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay

Scientists have come to the conclusion that a real biological mechanism causes us to see our life flash before our eyes. While the nature of this mechanism remains unknown, its activity has been observed in dying patients.

At the same time, by studying the activity more closely, they found that people see something momentous in the last moments – even when they are physically immobilized. Gamma wave activity starts in the back of the brain and is linked with consciousness. While it occurs in some people, it depends on individual characteristics and cannot be observed in all cases.

While many scientists have begged people who have found something, they do say there are a few. Studies have shown that the brain is highly active during cardiac arrest. However, this activity can surge even more when a person is dying. This was shown by measuring electrical activity in the brain before and after the withdrawal of ventilatory support from four comatose patients.

Two of the patients had surges in gamma waves and increased cross-frequency coupling of gamma waves with slower oscillations. Additionally, they showed increased functional and directed connectivity in gamma bands across different parts of their brains. These findings suggest that the surge of activity seen in animal models of cardiac arrest may occur in some people during their death process.

Studies have shown that the brain is highly active during cardiac arrest. However, this activity can surge even more when a person is dying. This was shown by measuring electrical activity in the brain before and after the withdrawal of ventilatory support from four comatose patients.

Two of the patients had surges in gamma waves and increased cross-frequency coupling of gamma waves with slower oscillations. Additionally, they showed increased functional and directed connectivity in gamma bands across different parts of their brains. These findings suggest that the surge of activity seen in animal models of cardiac arrest may occur in some people during their death process.

Image by 2541163 from Pixabay

Something interesting is when a patient is dying from some kind of illness or when a healthy animal loses cardiac functionality, they increase acute cardiac asphyxia levels which were conducted during these tests.

The activation of temporo-parietal-occipital (TPO) tends to happen and creates a gateway (for visuospatial processing) found in a typical functioning persons brain. It seems that brain functionality when a person has a cardiac arrest will get better as well.

With more understanding and research, more people have come forward especially those who have had some kind of near death experience (NDE). What exactly they witnessed is unknown but they tend to be sincere about their experiences as seen by other authors. It is a big topic but ultimately we do not know until we have left the world ourselves.

Perhaps we do a life review of sorts but aren’t judged like we once thought. It makes one wonder whether or not you would be punished somehow or saved. The divine creator may help decide what it is we do next.

Source: Anomalien and pnas

Related