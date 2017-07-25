Companies are injecting workers hands with microchips

Loading...

It has been talked about for years and it seems now it is actually happening. Workers at a company located in Wisconsin, are getting a microchip implanted into their hands. So far, 50 workers here have agreed to have the procedure done.

The reasoning for implementing such a chip, is to make workers more efficient during their work day. These particular workers, can now access electronic doors, vending machines and other computerized technology at the Three Square Market (32M) company location. All of this, comes after a Swedish company known as Epicenter, welcomed this new (RFID) technological implants at their business location.

There are fears and concerns both medically and personally, about having a microchip the size of a grain of rice added into the human hand. With this great advancement, humans have further moved forward with technology.

This is both good and bad retrospectively. One can’t help but flash back to the 1987 movie release Inner Space, starring Dennis Quaid, Meg Ryan and Martin Short. In this movie, people were shrunken down and accidentally injected into other people. The chaos only escalated from there. This leans more towards nanotechnology advancement.

Todd Westby is the CEO of Three Square Market (32M). He released a press statement saying:

“We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals.”

These same chips all use near-field communication (NFC). It is the same technology found in credit cards, animal tag implants among other things. When Todd first presented the idea his employees were both excited and reluctant about having the procedure done. Currently, 50 of 80 employees have been “tagged” with the implant chip.

During an interview on CBS news, questions were asked like: Will the employees personal lives be tracked? Todd stated no, they will not. Supposedly, they will not be spying on their staff. However, like anything electronic, it can be tampered with and even hacked…by someone who knows what they are doing.

The actual cost of the implant done is around $300 dollars per employee. The company believes this investment, will pay off in the long run. The employees will not have to pay for the procedure to be done. Now, for these people, they will no longer have to carry around access cards and keys any longer.

Todd Westby also said that the implants cannot be hacked, unless someone were to cut it out of their hand which holds the implant inside of it. Todd also said, that the chip doesn’t any have type of GPS in it or any internet connectivity. He also said that not only him, but his family will have the chips implanted in them as well.

All of this, is straight out of a science fiction comic book, from many years ago and it is finally coming to modern life.