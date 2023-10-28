Goldie Hawn Said: ‘An Alien Touched Her, Like The Finger Of God’

Share Article

It happened in a recent interview, when Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn said “An alien touched me and it felt like the finger of God”.

Image: Goldie Hawn / Instagram (courtesy of Metro)

Few people achieve what Goldie Hawn has in her career. The famous actress has starred in some of the most popular films of all time, from “Private Benjamin” to “Overboard” to “Death Becomes Her.” However, unknown to many, Hawn has a secret: she is a believer in aliens. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hawn revealed that she had an encounter with aliens when she was just 15 years old.

While driving home from a teenage party, Hawn saw a bright light in the sky. The light got closer and closer until it became clear that it was a large, triangular-shaped object. When Hawn got out of her car to investigate, she saw three triangular-shaped heads emerge from the object.

The aliens were silver in color and had no ears or noses. They had a slash for a mouth and then telepathically communicated with Hawn. The aliens told her that they were from a planet called Ashtar, and that they had come to Earth to spread love and peace.

After touching her on the forehead, Hawn felt an energy surge through her body. The aliens then returned to their ship and flew away. Based on this experience, Hawn now believes that everything is connected and we are all part of something greater than ourselves. This extraordinary story shows just how successful Hawn has been in her career and why she is such an influential figure in Hollywood today.

Image: Telegraph UK

Goldie Hawn has had a lot of experiences. One of which was this extraordinary alien encounter. Despite her reputation for being open-minded, many people still believe that aliens are evil creatures who want to harm us.

But even though Hawn’s experience is unusual, it’s not unique. The belief in aliens is a widespread phenomenon, found in all sorts of people from all walks of life. Whether or not aliens exist is still up for debate, but what’s certain is that they continue to captivate our imaginations.

While in the past, quite often alien type encounters were portrayed as being entirely negative. Just look at all the comic books, magazines and books from the past. Nowadays, it seems that people have taken other approaches to what aliens might be and how they may even be helping us behind the scenes.

Hawn’s story is one of many stories from some celebrities regarding the paranormal. It seems to have been a highly transformative experience for her so far. For too long, scientists have dismissed the claims of people who have had alien encounters. But Hawn’s story suggests that these claims should be taken seriously.

There seems to be a movement of sorts in regards to extraterrestrial life. People are seeking out the truth of things. This includes the likes of scientists, military personnel and other government officials out there, who have become more open-minded to the possibility of alien life. Even science seems to be catching up. Generally, people think most celebrities are out of touch with reality – yet some of them are actually more grounded and down-to-earth than we think.

Source: MSN

