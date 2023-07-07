Mind Uploading: The Next Step In Human Evolution?

Share Article

The idea of uploading our minds to a computer has been around for centuries, but it is only in recent years that scientists have begun to make real progress towards making it a reality. There are several different approaches to mind uploading, but the most promising one is called “scan and copy.”

This involves scanning the structure of a preserved brain in detail, using techniques such as electron microscopy. The data gathered from this scan would then be used to create a working copy of the brain in a computer.

Another approach to mind uploading is called “whole-brain emulation.” This involves creating a digital model of the brain that is as detailed as possible. This model would then be able to simulate the activity of the brain, and potentially even the mind.

Both scan and copy and whole-brain emulation are still in their early stages of development, but there have been some major advances in recent years. In 2013, for example, a team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, successfully scanned a rat brain in 3D at a resolution of 1 micrometer. This is the highest resolution brain scan ever performed, and it provides a valuable stepping stone towards scan and copy mind uploading.

Whole-brain emulation is also making progress. In 2020, a team of scientists at the Allen Institute for Brain Science created a digital model of a worm brain that was able to simulate the activity of the brain with 98% accuracy. This is a significant achievement, and it suggests that whole-brain emulation of larger brains, such as human brains, may be possible in the future.

Image by 愚木混株 Cdd20 from Pixabay

It is still too early to say when mind uploading will become a reality, but the progress that has been made in recent years suggests that it is a possibility within our lifetimes. If mind uploading becomes possible, it would have a profound impact on our society. It would allow us to live forever, and it would also give us access to vast amounts of information and computing power. It is an exciting prospect, but it also raises some important ethical questions.

For example, what would happen if someone uploaded their mind into a computer and then decided to delete their original body? These are questions that we will need to grapple with as we move closer to a reality where mind uploading is possible.

In addition to the two main approaches mentioned above, there are also other potential methods for uploading our minds to a computer. One possibility is to use a technique called “neural lace.” A neural lace is a tiny computer chip that is implanted in the brain. This chip could be used to record the activity of the brain, or it could even be used to stimulate the brain and create artificial experiences.

Another possibility is to use a technique called “quantum computing.” Quantum computers are much more powerful than traditional computers, and they could potentially be used to simulate the activity of the brain in much greater detail than is currently possible.

It is still too early to say which approach to mind uploading will ultimately be successful. However, the progress that has been made in recent years suggests that it is only a matter of time before we are able to upload our minds to a computer. When that day comes, it will be a major turning point in human history.

Here are some additional thoughts on the potential benefits and risks of mind uploading:

The Benefits:

Immortality: We could live forever, as our minds could be transferred to new computers as they become obsolete.

Increased intelligence: We could access vast amounts of information and knowledge instantly, which would allow us to become much more intelligent.

Enhanced abilities: We could potentially upload our minds into superhuman bodies, giving us enhanced strength, speed, and other abilities.

New experiences: We could experience new things that are not possible in the physical world, such as exploring other dimensions or living in different bodies.

The Risks:

Loss of identity: If our minds are uploaded into a computer, we could lose our sense of self and become disconnected from our physical bodies.

Hacking: Our minds could be hacked or manipulated by others, which could lead to identity theft, psychological harm, or even death.

Technological dependence: We could become so dependent on technology that we are unable to function without it.

Social isolation: If we spend all of our time in virtual worlds, we could become isolated from real people and relationships.

Technology is moving at such a rampant pace that most everything we have seen in science fiction movies, television shows and read about in books is coming to life. Likely there is more technology that exists which the public doesn’t know about yet. We are being drip fed technology and new innovations are being created from these new methods.

Related