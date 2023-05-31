Was Atlantis Really Found In The Amazon?

Share Article

Juan Moritz was a German engineer who lived in the 19th century. He is best known for his discovery of the Atlantean Dungeons, a series of underground chambers that he believed were built by the ancient Atlanteans. Moritz was born in Germany in 1797. He studied engineering at the University of Göttingen and later worked as a civil engineer in various parts of Europe. In 1826, he was hired by the Brazilian government to survey the Amazon River.

Image by ROY MUELLER from Pixabay

It was there when Moritz soon became infatuated with the legends of Atlantis. Maybe the better word is obsessed with it. After his understanding about the legends, he believed that the actual location was within the Amazon region.

This search began back in 1833. This same year, Moritz believed he found it. There were a series of underground chambers including areas with unusual artifacts that included both carvings and hieroglyphics. The scientific community was quite skeptical of his claims. However, Moritz would continue to explore the Amazon in hope of finding more evidence of Atlantis. Unfortunately, he died back in 1852 but his proud work lives onward. Many more scientists and other historians have continued his efforts.

Image: anomalien.com

While the Atlantean Dungeons remain a formable mystery, they have yet to be solved. There are some who think the ruins discovered are from a lost ancient civilization of some kind. Others think the ruins are nothing more than natural formations that occurred. Whatever the truth may be, the Atlantean Dungeons are a fascinating reminder of the mysteries that still lie hidden in the Amazon rainforest.

Moritz and his legacy lives on as he also made significant contributions to the field of engineering. He is also credited for developing a method used for surveying rivers and canals.He also invented a new type of surveying instrument, the Moritzian theodolite.

Moritz’s work has had a lasting impact on the field of engineering. His methods and instruments are still used by surveyors today. He is also remembered as one of the first people to investigate the possibility of Atlantis. His discovery of the Atlantean Dungeons has sparked a debate that continues to this day.

Image: anomalien.com

Whether or not Atlantis was real, Moritz’s work has helped to shed light on the mysteries of the Amazon rainforest. His discovery of the Atlantean Dungeons is a reminder that there is still much that we don’t know about the world around us.

Moritz argued that the dungeons were built by a highly advanced civilization that existed thousands of years ago. He also claimed that the dungeons were filled with valuable artifacts, including gold, silver, and jewels.

In addition to the geometric shapes that Moritz discovered, there is other evidence that supports the theory of Atlantis. For example, there are many legends and myths about a lost city in the Atlantic Ocean. These legends come from all over the world, which suggests that there may be some truth to them.

Additionally, there have been several underwater discoveries that could be the remains of Atlantis. For example, in 1968, a team of researchers found a large underwater plateau off the coast of Spain. The plateau is home to a number of strange structures, including pyramids and temples. Some experts believe that this plateau could be the remains of Atlantis.

While the evidence for Atlantis is not conclusive, it is certainly intriguing. If Atlantis did exist, it would be one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time. It would provide us with a glimpse into a lost civilization and shed light on the origins of humanity.

Image: vk.com

One thing to note, Moritz did discover twenty-kilogram books that were made from metal sheets measuring around 96×48 centimeters. Interestingly enough, each of these sheets appeared to be stamped or engraved with unknown mysterious signs. They are believed to be from an ancient civilization undetermined yet.

