Crowds From Colombia Gather Around A Tree Resembling Jesus Christ

It is a sight unlike anything else, one tree has exposed an image that looks much like Jesus Christ. Onlookers were bedazzled by the spectacle as many believe it is a sign of something to come soon. Amidst everything happening with the outbreak, some may find some salvation in spectacles such as this.

The photos were shared on Instagram among other places first by El Propio de Magangué, a media news company.

Residents from a smaller sized village known as Magangue (located in Colombia) couldn’t believe their eyes at what they had seen. The bark has peeled back just enough in certain areas of the tree, to create an uncanny resemblance to Jesus Christ.

The community there thinks the tree is really something special and a sign from God. This nation along with many others have now implemented a nation-wide lockdown of sorts to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. While most people would stay away, some couldn’t resist the chance to see this sight. The tree seems to have a real interesting appearance even during the daylight hour.

One local journalist named Rodolfo Zambrano said, “People ran with candles and turned that place into a pilgrimage point. They are here to see the figure of what they say or believe is the figure of Christ. They have forgotten about coronavirus and are currently here looking at this figure.” Notably, a number of large crowds have gathered around the tree since news of this spread around.

Growing concerns from officials and the local authorities intensify as more and more people are eager to not only get out from their homes but to see the Jesus tree. Authorities were dispatched to help break up the gatherings and send local residents back to their homes.

Some think this might be a sign of the times, perhaps it is only a marvel of nature itself but the timing of it is noteworthy. As seen in between both photographs, the light and shadows have all but fooled people into seeing what most believe to be Jesus. Some said they cannot see it. During the day, the tree appeared to be rather ordinary but at night it has become quite a sight to behold.

(Source: Coast To Coast AM)