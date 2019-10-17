Glitch In The Matrix, Driver’s Reflection Doesn’t Match Up Correctly

While a man named Victor Cruz was out driving around it seemed like a typical day, until he looked over to see a man in a convertible driving next to him.

At first, things looked fairly ordinary, until he noticed the man’s reflection inside the driver side left hand mirror. The car then stopped for a few moments and this man’s reflection didn’t match up quite right.





It is unknown exactly where this took place. The video was posted on the social media site TikTok and then on YouTube. The clip only lasts 21 seconds long, but during that time things don’t seem exactly right.

According to what Cruz said, he believed that this was some kind of “glitch in the Matrix”. It didn’t take long for him to notice that the car next to him was “off”.

This car mirror either seemed to be a kind of illusion happening or this is evidence of a glitch in our very existence happening. Cruz soon realized that the driver’s head was out of sync (with his own reflection) as seen inside the driver’s side view mirror.

Seen at the beginning of the video, this man’s reflection in the driver’s side mirror, seems way off. At first, there appears to be nothing out of the ordinary until the driver begins to turn his head to one side looking off towards the right.

A delay effect seems to start happening and even more incredibly, the driver’s reflection seems to remain stationary.

When moments like these are captured, they certainly can be manipulated with digital effects but this does appear to be rather bizarre to say the least.

Is it possible that Cruz captured a real glitch of some kind while out driving that day? There are so many things in our world that are left unexplained, some of them are rather questionable and this is another example of this.

(Source: Anomalien)