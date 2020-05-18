‘Greta Thunberg’ Seen In 120 Year Old Photograph Raises Questions

This Swedish girl is best known as an environmental activist, who gained fame after protesting that humanity is facing an existential crisis from climate change. Greta Thunberg, has even appeared on the cover of Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people and youngest Time Person of the Year. She is 17 years old and the daughter of both Malena Ernman and Svante Thunberg.

From her protests efforts, she has further gained notoriety receiving rewards such as the International Children’s Peace Prize and the Right Livelihood Award among others. People either love her or hate her. Perhaps because she comes across so bluntly with her statements.

Most curiously however is when she was spotted in a photograph from 120 years ago. This particular photograph was taken sometime between 1897 and 1899. The photo was taken sometime during the Klondike Gold Rush in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Some think that either Greta is some kind of time traveler or has been reincarnated. Either way, the girl featured in the photograph does extraordinarily resemble her. Maybe it is merely coincidental that she looks VERY much like Greta. In fact, she could be her twin sister.

Another theory is, Greta has become merely a puppet for a much darker agenda. Perhaps she is being used to further things for the powers that be whomever they are. The photo in question does raise many questions and certainly some believe it is the work of Photoshop or another program. This is the original photograph released by the University of Washington.

Image: University of Washington

It is easy to judge something like this quickly without attempting to find more information. The problem is, there isn’t much else to go on in regards to the controversial photo. Noticeably, just behind the girl in the photo, a rock or fluffy dog of some breed can be seen behind her. The photo still remains debatable. Perhaps at some point the real answer will be revealed about it.