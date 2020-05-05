Louisiana Home So Haunted Owner Can’t Even Give It Away

It seems many people are desperate during these times. Some people have lost their homes, jobs and more due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, one Louisiana estate agent is having a tough time trying to give away an unwanted house, due to its haunted reputation.

According to the home’s history, it was built back about 100 years ago. Former homeowner Dawn Vallot DeClout said his family lived there for generations, yet the house is still plagued by trouble spirits. One of them is their great grandmother Adele.

DeClout said, “She lived to be almost 90 and she was always digging in the pots, like when you have something on the stove and someone goes and looks in the pot and stirs it around. She was well-known for that, and so when we lived there, we used to hear her all the time jangling the pots when we had something on the stove. You could hear somebody picking up the lid but there was nobody in the kitchen.”





The land and home is currently set up free of charge as the land rests on a purchased development scenario. Those interested should be respectful to preserve the history and integrity of the home itself. After all, there are many troubled spirits who are seemingly trapped here and unable to move on into the afterlife.

Even though the house is available for free, nobody it seems is willing to take it so far. According to Estate agent Sylvia McLain, there has been one ghost hunting team who have previously been contacted to help cleanse the home from wayward spirits. Sylvia has continued to use social media sites such as Facebook to trying and garner as much attention as necessary to find someone willing to give it a go.

It has been suggested that relocating to this free home could actually cost upwards of $80,000 dollars since it needs some repairs and “cleansing of spirits”.

The home is located at Verot School Road. Many people who live in this area will agree that it has a haunted reputation. Only the bravest of souls would ever dare enter such a place. Who knows, there might be someone out there ready and willing to take on such a project, but at what cost?

(Source: Unexplained Mysteries)