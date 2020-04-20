Knock Off Disney Doll Haunts Family Leaving Them Terrified

While there are many imitation products out there, one family purchased an unknown doll based upon the Disney character ‘Elsa’ from the Frozen franchise. Little did they know, this doll had a mind of its own.

One family was left terrified over their purchase, as the doll allegedly talks in different languages despite English being the only version made in the factory. Emily Madonia said she originally purchased the doll for her young daughter back during Christmas about 6 years ago.

Remarkably, the doll continued to talk even when it was turned off. At first, they thought it was some kind of malfunction. However, this was not the case at all. This doll has become a vessel for evil it seems.

Emily went on to say, “We would move the buttons to different positions and she only spoke/sang in English. Recently she only spoke Spanish, regardless of the button position.”

After wondering what to do next, Emily later posted on Facebook saying, “To recap for those of you who have not been following our Elsa doll saga, Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside a wooden bench. We were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage.”

“Then we put it in the bottom of our garbage bin underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day. Great, right? We went out of town, forgot about it. Today, Aurelia says, ‘Mom, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.’ [chills] HELP US GET RID OF THIS HAUNTED DOLL!”

As it turns out, the doll was later given to a friend named Chris Hogan who then agreed to take the doll away. It is unknown what happened to the doll from this point but only can only wonder. It seems that Emily and the rest of her family were all excited to be rid of this creepy doll.

Emily also posted, “I am extremely happy the doll is not here anymore and I hope to God it stays that way.”

(Source: Unexplained Mysteries)