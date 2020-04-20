Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Haunted

Knock Off Disney Doll Haunts Family Leaving Them Terrified

Avatar

Published

While there are many imitation products out there, one family purchased an unknown doll based upon the Disney character ‘Elsa’ from the Frozen franchise. Little did they know, this doll had a mind of its own.

One family was left terrified over their purchase, as the doll allegedly talks in different languages despite English being the only version made in the factory. Emily Madonia said she originally purchased the doll for her young daughter back during Christmas about 6 years ago.

news-haunted-elsa-doll

Remarkably, the doll continued to talk even when it was turned off. At first, they thought it was some kind of malfunction. However, this was not the case at all. This doll has become a vessel for evil it seems. 

Emily went on to say, “We would move the buttons to different positions and she only spoke/sang in English. Recently she only spoke Spanish, regardless of the button position.”

After wondering what to do next, Emily later posted on Facebook saying, “To recap for those of you who have not been following our Elsa doll saga, Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside a wooden bench. We were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage.” 

“Then we put it in the bottom of our garbage bin underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day. Great, right? We went out of town, forgot about it. Today, Aurelia says, ‘Mom, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.’ [chills] HELP US GET RID OF THIS HAUNTED DOLL!”

As it turns out, the doll was later given to a friend named Chris Hogan who then agreed to take the doll away. It is unknown what happened to the doll from this point but only can only wonder. It seems that Emily and the rest of her family were all excited to be rid of this creepy doll. 

Emily also posted, “I am extremely happy the doll is not here anymore and I hope to God it stays that way.”

(Source: Unexplained Mysteries)

The Ghostly Story Of Miss Thynne

Click Here To The Crypt
Read Also:  My House Is Haunted, What To Do Next?
In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Humanoid underwater Humanoid underwater

Aliens

Giant underwater humanoids found

The area is known as Issik Kul “Warm Lake” it is located in the northern Tian Shan mountains of central Asia. This area is...

June 30, 2016
The Bunny Man The Bunny Man

Urban Legends

Beware of the Bunny Man

It seems to be nothing more than an urban legend, however the mystery still surrounds what was known as the “Bunny Man”. It occurred...

September 25, 2015
Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth

Aliens

The Lacerta interview: Revealing the reptilians of inner Earth

A meeting took place in the southern part of Sweden back in December of 1999. This was unlike any meeting held before. A man...

April 26, 2017
Banshee ghost captured on camera in India Banshee ghost captured on camera in India

Ghosts

Banshee ghost photographed in India has gone viral

Several days ago in India, people were freaking out over a strange sighting. It seems that a banshee was photographed outside, glancing down to...

May 14, 2017
×