Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Strange

U.K. Police Continue To Search For Person Dressed As 17th-Century Plague Doctor

Avatar

Published

Whatever the intention was, it has rubbed people the wrong way. It seems that one person dressed up as a 17th-century plague doctor, has made headlines recently in the U.K. 

Police continue to search for this person, as they inadvertently have terrified and spooked locals who have gazed upon their spooky looking costume. The mysterious individual has been seen a few times over the last few weeks in a village area known as Hellesdon. 

17th Century Plague doctor UK Covid-19

They were seen wearing all black clothing including a hat, black cloak and beaked mask. Some think this was humourous while others were disturbed by the all-black costumed person. Video and pictures of the unidentified person were uploaded by Jade Gosbell online and later published by Storyful. 

This getup was made infamous back during the 17th century, as the plague spread across parts of Europe. During this time period, physicians tended to plague victims and were dressed from head to toe in comparable garments that included masks and long bird-like beaks. This particular look was first created by Charles de Lorme, a plague doctor who played a role in treating many European royals during the time.

One spokesperson from the Norfolk Police, said officers are continuing their efforts to track down who this person is. They are wondering what their actions will do to the community who are already upset over the covid-19 epidemic. 

Perhaps legal action will be taken but this is unknown yet. The police also stated that “no offenses have been committed at this time”. However, they are “keen to trace the individual in order to provide words of advice about the implications of his actions on the local community.” 

It might be difficult to find this person now that they have attracted so much attention online. They have seemingly vanished without a trace so far. 

(Source: Coast To Coast AM and CTV News)

Bizarre Video Suggests Pope Francis Is Merely A Hologram

Click Here To The Crypt
Read Also:  Morgue Worker Arrested, Gives Birth To Dead Man's Baby
In this article:, ,


Click Here To Read Viral Content


The Shattered Crown

You May Also Like

Humanoid underwater Humanoid underwater

Aliens

Giant underwater humanoids found

The area is known as Issik Kul “Warm Lake” it is located in the northern Tian Shan mountains of central Asia. This area is...

June 30, 2016
The Bunny Man The Bunny Man

Urban Legends

Beware of the Bunny Man

It seems to be nothing more than an urban legend, however the mystery still surrounds what was known as the “Bunny Man”. It occurred...

September 25, 2015
Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth

Aliens

The Lacerta interview: Revealing the reptilians of inner Earth

A meeting took place in the southern part of Sweden back in December of 1999. This was unlike any meeting held before. A man...

April 26, 2017
Banshee ghost captured on camera in India Banshee ghost captured on camera in India

Ghosts

Banshee ghost photographed in India has gone viral

Several days ago in India, people were freaking out over a strange sighting. It seems that a banshee was photographed outside, glancing down to...

May 14, 2017
×