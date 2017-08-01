Majestic heavenly horses tread in Turkmenistan

Loading...

A majestic rare horse has captured the attention of onlookers as it wanders the streets of Turkmenistan. It is considered to be one of the most, beautiful horses in all the world. This rather unusual beauty is also known as the Akhal-Teke. These very rare horses, have become a national emblem. This particular breed of horses are known for their endurance, speed, intelligence and of course their distinctive metallic sheen look.

There are many bizarre animals and other unknown entities living on Earth. Sometimes people get lucky enough to capture a glimpse of these marvels. In nature, sometimes oddities only wander in front of the public eye only for a brief moment. The world does hold its share of unbelievable treasures and profound beauty is everywhere if you look carefully.

No matter where one might look, it seems like every day another amazing discovery has been made. Whether it be a flower, mountain or animal there is much around us we miss each day. People need to look around them more and enjoy what this life has to offer—as we are only here for a while. It is what makes life precious because time passes us by.

The Chinese believe that the Akhal-Teke are “horses from heaven”. There are only around 1,250 of these horses known to exist. The incredible coat these horses have, is not only their trademark but the hair also shimmers when illuminated by the light.

This gives them an otherworldly appearance. Scientifically, the protein these horses have in their hairs, give off a reflective look when the light strikes them. No doubt natures design for different reasons, but they are believed to be created by the Teke tribe long ago.

This tribe originates from Africa and are a Bantu Central African ethnic group of people. They of course speak Teke languages and the population is situated mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The horses eyes really seem to stand out, as they equally interesting to look at. The eyes are hooded or almond-shaped. The height of the Akhal-Teke is between 14.2 and 16 hands (58 and 64 inches, 147 and 163 cm). These horses also are known for their distinctive cream colors.

This is the result of a diluted gene that produced both the perlino and cremello type colors. The Akhal-Teke also have a distinctive head shape, being predominantly straight or slightly convex shaped.

The horse is rather resilient, as it has adapted to the harshness of Turkmenistan lands. This area can be brutal as there isn’t much food or water readily available. However, this breed of horse has become good for sport. One thing for certain is, these horses are uniquely incredible.

