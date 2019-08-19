Mysteriously Creepy Dolls Are Being Left Around Jefferson County, Missouri

It keeps happening lately in Jefferson County, Missouri. Someone keeps leaving mysterious cute and creepy dolls around highly trafficked areas. Is all of this part of an underlying message? Many are wondering why this keeps happening.
Perhaps there is more than one person doing this. It may just be a prank to get attention. However, there might be a negative reaction to all of this. Someone might grab one of these dolls out during traffic, according to local Chief of Police Tim Lewis. Chief Lewis said, it is all fun in games but he’s worried someone is going to get hurt.
“As you can tell, it looks like a little girl, the hands are sewn to the face, no face on it. If you were to see it from behind it looks like a little girl. If you’re out and about and you see that, it looks like a little girl crying, against a pole and someone is going to stop,” he said.
“In this town, people are good-hearted. People are going to stop to make sure that’s not a child. They are going to get hit or they are going to get run over and then you’re dealing with a catastrophe.” Lewis said.
The Chief also said that he among others do not yet know where the dolls are coming from or who is actually putting them there. He suspects someone wants attention and they think its funny. Likely they are giggling as people stop to look over at the dolls.
Lewis also said, “prank or not, be aware of your surroundings” We think it’s a joke, but if someone thinks it’s a child, and they take steps to get that child out of traffic and they get injured, it’s not a joke anymore”.
The small city of Festus is left wondering when the next doll will appear. Local resident Angela Ravellette said, “When we found this one, it was laying in front of our building. We picked it up and it was the doll, they’ve been hanging on top of stop signs, laying in front of the license office.”
Photographs of these mysterious dolls have even appeared on the community’s Facebook page as well. Some local residents are creep ed out by this, while others think its cute and silly. It is weird that the dolls have their hands sewed to their face, without any facial features.
