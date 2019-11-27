Maybe More Than One Loch Ness Monster Survived

The mythical beast, has fascinated people since 565 but was first documented about back in 1802. Later, in 1933 more sightings started to happen. Nowadays, more people have claimed to have spotted or photographed this mysterious aquatic type creature.
More often than not, the Loch Ness Monster has been seen swimming around with one or more humps on its back along with a long protruding type neck.
The head looks much like a plesiosaurs dinosaur. They are believed to have been extinct since 66 million years ago. Some think it is possible that a few of them survived in the deep watery depths below.
Allegedly, all dinosaur life was wiped out by a giant asteroid that struck underneath the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. It is now known as ‘The Chicxulub crater’. Scientists have since dug into the crater and the consensus is, a massive tsunami wiped out land life.
The Loch Ness Monster is believed to reside within the Scottish Highlands. And while many believe it is still alive and thriving there, more of its kind could exist elsewhere.
This would make some kind of sense considering most of our world is made up of water. About 71 percent of the Earth’s surface is water-covered, and the oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth’s water.
As we understand on April 13th 2029 another large size asteroid will pass close to Earth. It has been given the name “Apophis”. The estimation is, this asteroid will come no closer than 19,400 miles from the Earth’s surface.
If something like a comet were to strike our world, it likely would have 300 times the impact which caused the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction, killing the dinosaurs off.
If this asteroid would have struck down upon another part of the world, mass extinction would not have occurred. It would have struck down upon a low-medium hydrocarbon area, which occupies 87 percent of the Earth’s surface.
Some species would survive such devastation including The Loch Ness Monster some believe anyway. This would include both alligators and crocodiles, some insects and birds.
Different living life forms are much more suited to such environmental changes in comparison to humans and other living life on Earth. These species will live on while others are erased from existence.
Maybe we will actually find conclusive evidence that the ‘Nessies of Scotland’ among others are still lingering around on the planet with us. Likely they are hiding in the deepest parts of our waters lurking in the darkness.