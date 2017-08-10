Mom slithers from baby nursery as orb floats by

Beyond our wildest dreams, are moments which haunt us in our lives. Some of them are pleasant, while others are downright frightful. This time, a man recorded what seems to be his wife—crawling awkwardly along the floor. It seems as if something is actually pulling her—during some moments, seen in this rather unusual video.

All of this took place in South Africa. A man named Tyrone Morris from Durban in South Africa, decided to setup a security camera. Seen during this video, is a remarkably weird moment of events which took place later that evening. From what is known, it was during January of this year. Tyrone setup a few cameras around his home. He was later astounded at what he had witnessed.

One sequence that was recorded, displayed his wife quietly trying to crawl along the floor—while their son fell asleep. She was clever enough to scoot by without waking him. However while doing this, her eyes reflected light back at the camera, giving her a rather possessed demonic look.

She then continued to move off screen eventually. All of this was amusing enough to see. The video gathered much attention on social media sites like Facebook and now has been seen well over 21 million times, as it continues to go viral.

Almost immediately after the mother’s feet are sticking out, what appears to be some kind of orb floats across the screen. Admittedly, many people thought she was actually possessed by something if not for more than a mere moment of time.

Tyrone noticed the lights were out in the nursery where his son was sleeping. To his surprise, his wife Caryn was lying on her back next to the crib. As many parents are aware, trying to get a child to sleep at certain times can be rather tricky.

Obviously Caryn didn’t want to wake her child and stopped at nothing to quietly get out of the room. Caryn described her moves to a reverse leopard crawl as she moved across the carpet of the nursery.

The couple said:

“We had guests at home for dinner and because he sensed people around he was moaning and wanted to get out the cot. Every time I walked out the room he would stand up and moan.”

Tyrone said:

“The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down!! Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit!! PS The SA Army are calling me for you to do training on the reverse leopard crawl!”

Caryn explained her exit strategy by saying:

“I decided to sit on the floor next to the cot so he could see me. He then just lay there with his eyes a little bit open. I lay back and noticed he didn’t flinch or move or try and get out the cot. I slithered a little bit and he still remained on his side. Before I knew‚ I made it out the door and he hadn’t moved. I was too nervous to go back in the room to see if his eyes were open.”

While the entire situation was humorous and amusing, the orb seen in the video still remains unanswered. Perhaps some sort of spirit was in the room that night with them. Possibly some kind of guardian angel.

(Source: Kids Safety Network and Disclose TV)