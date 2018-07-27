Photos Show Granddaughter Surrounded By Spiritual Mist

One reader sent in, what appears to be several photographs showing their granddaughter surrounded by some kind of spiritual mist. It is unknown exactly where this took place. The only known details are, this allegedly happened on Native American territory somewhere.

The photos appear to be next to a small stream, near the woods. The family it seems, went hiking on that day enjoying themselves. The playful spirit of this person’s grandchildren, resonates in each of the photos. Perhaps even…these five children stirred up ancestral spirits of fallen Natives, upon this very land wherever it might be.

The possibility this once could have been a burial site or there being one nearby, could be an explanation as well. The person who sent these photographs to the myparanormal.org site, never gave any further details about it. Perhaps the owners of the site, can make contact with them again, to further understand where exactly this happened and give them due credit.

Is this nothing more than a mere camera glitch or trick? Certainly, this is a strong possibility. Nowadays, with all the digital software out there, anything is possible. However, these photographs seem different that way.

Death is a mystery and a new beginning for us all. Our spirit is believed to ascend into the afterlife. Some believe, that we truly never die and even return to this world. Perhaps we will come back as another living thing…whether it be another person, tree or even an animal.

Likewise, some teachings and beliefs mention a hell where everyone bad will go to burn forever. This notion seems cruel, for a God that is thought to represent both kindness and love.

It is interesting, why this particular child was picked out of the five seen. They were chosen for a reason. This gaseous mist form, seems to surround them completely. Speculation is, this child may have been picked for a warning, that they might be in some kind of trouble.

Perhaps the manifestation around this granddaughter, was a guardian angel of some kind embracing her. Was this a ghost of some kind? Anything it seems could be a possibility. These two photographs are both quite interesting. Maybe more will be learned about them at a later time.

The grandfather or grandmother who took these photos, did mention that they were hiking in an area the native Americans considered to be sacred.

(Source: My Paranormal)

