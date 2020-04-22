Doctors And Nurses Share Their Creepy Paranormal Stories

While there are many things that go unanswered for, some things are downright unexplainable by rational means. Sometimes things are far beyond what we can comprehend. However, there is a reason these things happen to some people.

A number of doctors and nurses among other medical professionals were asked about their personal paranormal experiences. They shared them online and some people have become creep ed out over some of them.

“Did a rotation in a burn unit. There are tons of stories that go around, but I’ll share my favorite. A pimp lit one of his prostitutes on fire, and she immediately bear hugged him causing them to both suffer pretty severe injuries (unfortunately hers included an inhalation burn). They both were being treated in the same icu but on opposite ends.

Weeks later she ends up coding and passes away, and after about 30 minutes as things start to quiet down, the guy starts screaming from his room “get her out! Get the god damn bitch out of my room!” — MyDogOper8sBetrThanU

“There is probably some medical explanation for this, but still the weirdest thing I’ve seen as a nurse so far. We had a very robust, confused old lady on our floor. Her room was in front of the nurse’s station so we could keep an eye on her, and had one of our nurses aids as a sitter too. She was always fighting, kicking, trying to get out of bed.

Very restless and agitated, as some patients I’ve had before can get before death. One day we were called into the room as her heart rate was going down and she lay still with her eyes open. It was 30…20…then flat lined. We checked for a pulse and did not find any. She was a DNR so we did not attempt resuscitation.

We close her eyes, prepare to get the body bag and call the family, the sitter remains in there to start getting the body ready. Less than 10 minutes later she calls us back in. The old lady is at it again, hitting, kicking, trying to get out of the bed. She came back to life! Honestly we found the situation hilarious, and I still have never seen any patient come back like that on their own. I think she made it out of the hospital too.” — cheeezus_crust

“I’ve worked in a small family run nursing home for 6 years as a nurse aide . It was an orphanage before it became a nursing home , and unfortunately before being shut down the orphanage had a history of Severe abuse and neglect , unfortunately It’s not gossip the owner herself has told us . When residents get close to death they always see a little girl . One of my patients is a very alert gentleman.

He knew all our names and was very alert and oriented . I was passing dinner trays and saw that He had his back turned and was talking and laughing in the corner. I knocked and asked him who he was talking to & he chuckled and said “ this little girl came into my room , she was scared “ he died 3 days later . About 6 months later had another patient screaming about a little girl grabbing his feet and she needed to leave him alone . He died that night . She’s come up over the years. It’s always the same thing they see her and then they die . Other coworkers have had the same experience. It’s very unsettling.” — Pyper151

“I worked in a pediatric hospital and had always heard that the fourth floor right outside our oncology unit was haunted. I worked three twelves normally but would pick up overtime and picked up a night shift. I was working in the NICU which happened to also be on the fourth floor but on the opposite side. The oncology unit had a staircase that was a short cut down to the cafeteria which was on the second floor.

At about 3 am I was ready to take a short break and wanted a cup of coffee from the cafeteria so I decided to take that staircase. I walked through the automatic double doors and saw a kid skipping down the hall. I called out to him as I was afraid a little kid had snuck out of a patient room. As soon as I called out to him he turned and in the blink of an eye totally vanished. A lot of other nurses and docs had seen the same little kid skipping in that same hallway. Of course I chalked it up to just exhaustion and didn’t really think about it much after that. But you are damn sure I didn’t use that hallway at night ever again.” — agf0605

“I used to work in a nursing home as both a CNA and an LPN, and while nothing too crazy happened there were definitely things that happened out of the ordinary.

I remember one time after someone had died I was cleaning up her body and the door to the room swung wide open even though it had been firmly latched nobody was there. It gave me the creeps

There were instances of furniture being moved, lights turning on and off by themselves, and toilets randomly flushing by themselves as well. I also remember I had one resident one night who asked me to make sure I closed the door to the closet that was at the end of her bed- and she told me that when it was open “that woman” kept going in and out of it all night and it kept her awake.” — eternalrefuge86

“When I worked at the funeral home I was told a story about an elderly lady that had died. The husband said he wanted her to be buried with her ring as she never took it off. My coworker was in the morgue and was washing the body. She removed the ring to mark it down on the paperwork. As soon as she did, a styrofoam head they used for wigs went flying across the room. She just said out loud, “alright, alright. I’ll put your ring back on.” No more disturbances.

— Wackydetective

“I’m a psychiatric nurse; early in my career, I worked at a residential mental health facility. There was a resident I’ll call Marion Duchene. He was an elective mute, which simply means that he didn’t/wouldn’t/couldn’t talk but there were no pathological findings as to why. He had spoken earlier in his life and in fact seemed quite normal back then, with the notable exception of being close to seven feet tall. He’d been raised in the Deep South and joined the military when he was nineteen. After boot camp, he was stationed somewhere in the south. One night, he just vanished. It was declared an AWOL for years, and finally he was declared missing and dead.

Ten years later, a seven-foot tall man walked into a VA Hospital emergency room in my part of the midwest and said to the receptionist: “My name is Marion Duchene and I’ve been dead for ten years.”

Those were the last words he ever spoke.

He was covered with dust and he was wearing the same clothes he’d been reported to be wearing the night he vanished. His social security number had not been used and he had no identification on his person. However, they were able to identify him, I guess via fingerprints. He was well-fed and in good health, except for his refusal to speak. The family was notified but they said they had already grieved their lost man and that whomever was claiming to be him simply could not be. They said he was a “haint” and a stand-in for their dead relative and demanded not to be contacted again.

Marion paced all day every day. Not in a frantic way, but just lumbering up and down the halls and outside. He smiled all the time and would be moving his mouth in a way that indicated talking or muttering, but he was dead silent. He had an unnerving habit of throwing his head back with his mouth wide open as if he were laughing heartily but not even a breath could be heard. If told to go to the dining room for a meal, he’d go and eat. But if nobody told him, he just kept pacing, never indicating hunger. If offered a cigarette, he’d smoke it in an oddly formal way, almost delicately, if that makes sense. But he never seemed to crave smoking. The man wanted nothing. If I talked to him, he appeared to listen, periodically throwing his head back in that laughter-mimicking way of his.

There was nothing to do for this man. Various medications were tried, but they did not affect him either positively or negatively. Occupational therapy did nothing because Marion would just grin and unless told to stay put, he’d get up and start pacing again.

On my last day at that job, on my way to something better, the last thing I saw was Marion, pacing in the parking lot, throwing his head back to “laugh.” Later I wondered if all along I’d been dealing with a ghost. All these years later, I still don’t know.” — jalcott

“A ward I worked on once had a patient who was a psychic/medium as a patient. We had a bit of a laugh with her as she was on the ward for a while (she’d had a stroke which affected her mobility) and she would do ‘readings’ for the staff etc from time to time. I took it all as just a bit of fun until one evening when she pressed her nurse call buzzer and told us to go check on a patient in a side room as he was dead. We went to check and sure enough found that the gentleman had died. Later on we asked our psychic patient how she had known and she told us she had seen him coming out if his room was obviously distressed. She realised he had died and had to explain to him what had happened and help him to pass over/go to the light….now I am not a believer but that gave me the creeps.” — smackmacks

“I am a nurse in a hospital and my patient was a well known card reader in town (not too unheard of in Louisiana). I had actually gone to her about 10 years prior and she was eerily accurate. While caring for her for a few days I walk into her room and she is unresponsive. She had been very lethargic all day but now she was out. Her daughter is at the bedside and is trying to wake her up. I sternal rub her and inflict pain with no response and a very thready pulse. I call a rapid response. This woman then wakes up randomly and is full of energy within a 30 second span. She told me she was dead and watching me in the room the whole time. Knew exactly what happened. She said God told her it wasn’t her time and sent her back. She went home a couple days later and she is still doing card readings. She’s in her late 80s IIRC.” — Easy-Growth

“I’m a nurse. I’ve witnessed quite a lot with Alzheimer’s people. They often develop their own scenarios in their own head, often accompanied by vivid hallucinations.

Once during the night shift, I heard a woman scream in fear. Checking on her, she managed to climb into her wheelchair in pure panic, wanting to flee her bedroom. Asking what was wrong, she thought the building was on fire.

Now what’s important to mention here is, people often make claims that people are “just crazy” or “dreaming badly” or something. But this is not the case. People with hallucinations have been found to “actually” see, hear, smell, etc. something, when their hallucinations occur, as the same locations in the brain are stimulated as if they would get real impulses.

That woman “actually” saw fire. She “actually” smelled fire. She didn’t just make that up “to be crazy”. It’s what her brain told her was happening. And she was in real panic for her life.

And the same applies to when those people see someone else in their room. When they want me to guide someone out of the bedroom who isn’t actually there, seemingly standing right behind me. And it makes no sense to discuss with them that no one’s there.

To them, someone IS there. And you better do your best effort of improvising to guide that someone, even if it’s no one, outside. Play along, and they’ll be fine.

This, to me, is the scariest thing at work. They see something you don’t.” — KingOfAnarchy

We can only imagine some of the weird things people have seen while working at these locations. Some of them are questionable while others are downright frightening.

(Source: Reddit)