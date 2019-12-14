Mother Notices Her Possessed Son On New Baby Monitor

It didn’t take long for others to take a second glance at this baby sleeping in its crib at night. On Twitter, a woman noticed her son didn’t seem exactly normal, after buying a new baby monitor device. Known as ‘Bourbon Eggnog Socialist’, she posted this infamously strange looking picture.
People responded quickly and even added in other doctored pictures of her son after seeing this. She simply posted, “We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake.” The mother also created a comparison picture jokingly.
Someone on Twitter known as ‘PassionPopSoc’ wrote, “A photo of a baby that looks like it could be cast in a remake of The Exorcist movie.” Many people simply cannot unsee this demonic looking child featured in the bizarre photo.
The lighting appears to have been created using some sort of black-light effect. Others are not so convinced and think something really odd is happening. While something like this seems innocent enough, there are many possessions reported about each year.
In Italy alone, there has been 500,000 demonic type possessions reported last year. A priest from Sicily and one Irish priest said, there has been a real demand for exorcisms which have risen exponentially. Oddly enough, many of these reports have been related to Pentecostal churches.
Many critics believe that LGBT people and those with different mental health issues, are targets for a kind of deliverance in hopes that either their sexuality or psychiatric problems are the root of the problem with them. Are they really possessed by something supernatural?
“The fight against the evil one started at the origin of the world, and is destined to last until the end of the world,” Fr Cesare Truqui, one of the speakers, told Vatican News.
“But today we are at a stage crucial in history: many Christians no longer believe in [the devil’s] existence, few exorcists are appointed and there are no more young priests willing to learn the doctrine and practice of liberation of souls.” It is a different world than it used to be and while mankind has progressed they have also regressed.
