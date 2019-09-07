American Trucker Gives Interview, Says He Is Possessed By A Demon

A rather strange interview took place between Paul Dale Roberts from Halo Paranormal Investigations and a trucker known as “Mindfxck”. This trucker believes that a demon is possessing him.
Paul from HPI investigations, said they get a lot of prank calls but something about this interview gave him real chills. Paul is a fortean investigator, this is someone who investigates everything paranormal related.
A phone call took place between the two and was later transcribed. The following conversation took place. This interview was transcribed via a telephone conversation. (The words are to the best of my ability and knowledge on how the interview was conducted)
Paranormal Hotline X-Files Ringtone.
Paul (P): Hello?
Mindfxck (M): You that ghost guy?
P: I am the General Manager of Haunted and Paranormal Investigations International. How can I help you?
M: Well, sounds like to me you are the ghost guy.
P: I do all things paranormal, UFOs…
M: I don’t give a rat’s ass about that, do you know anything about demons?
P: If you don’t calm your language, I will simply hang up.
M: I thought you were here to help, you have your goddamn phone number in your cockamamie stories.
P: Who are you?
M: Just call me Mindfxck, I need some serious help, I really do think I have a demon inside of me. I’m sorry for my language, I just been bullshitted around by everyone, including some lame dxxk priest, don’t know his axx from a hole in the wall!
P: Okay I’m listening…
M: About 3 weeks ago, some demon calling himself I think Shemyoza or Shemyowza came to me in a fucking nightmare. He told me he is very ancient and is an observer of the human race. He does not condone the primal animalistic ways of some humans. He said if I feel anger, I should express it. Humans should never hold back their anger, it’s a motor response that should not be denied. It should always be released and this world would probably be a better place.
P: Do you think this Shemyoza or whatever you may call him is correct?
M: I have done some ass whippin’ in my lifetime, but sometimes I want to strangle people to death!
P: Really strangle? Are you serious?
M: Yeah man, I’m serious, I wouldn’t mind stompin’ a mudhole in someone’s ass and walking them dry!
P: Mindfxck, you sound like a very angry negative person. You need some serious help. Have you consulted a psychiatrist?
M: F that! I don’t need no damn shrink. I got a demon inside of me and if it takes over, things can get messy! What can you do to help?
P: I have to ask you, what is your real name and what is your occupation?
M: Ain’t givin’ you my real name, I ain’t stupid, but I will tell you I drive a rig.
P: What is your route?
M: Screw that, can you help me?
P: Have you ever been baptized?
M: I don’t believe in that crap.
P: You believe in this demon, so why don’t you believe that baptism could possibly cleanse your soul?
M: Don’t get all religious with me! Demonic possession!
P: Not getting religious, baptisms have an ancient significant importance, it seems to draw a positive force within your being and….
M: You ain’t no damn help, any damn holy roller could of told me that. You might be hearing about me one of these days ghost man!
P: How can I contact you, can I have your phone number? (Mindfxck called on a restricted number).
M: Not giving it to you..got to get down the road…later dude.
P: Mindfxck, hold up…let’s talk some more..give me 10 minutes of your time.
Click.
“After this phone call I was a bit shaken. Mindfxck was either pulling a good prank on me, or he is going through some serious mental issues.”
While the interview is interesting, there are several conclusions. One is this trucker has some serious mental issues. The other is, he was telling the truth which is even more scary.
Typically, demonic possession is associated with people suffering from bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. In ancient times, these people were often tortured for behaving or acting differently from the norm.
People with mental issues may actually think that a demonic type force is actually possessing them. Sometimes they seek out baptism to cleanse their soul and to feel pure again.
Whoever this guy is, he may be a danger to not only himself, but to others around him. Some serial killers act out and don’t even recall the moments of what they did wrong or block them out completely.
If this guy still drives a truck, he may be living in a delusional world in his mind. Otherwise, there may be the possibility of a kind of possession taking place. Since the interview, there has been no update yet.
(Source: The Costarican Times)