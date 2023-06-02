Mysterious Giant Statues Revealed In Sardinia

Share Article

The Mont’e Prama Giants are sculpted large stone statues, some of them up to 2.6 meters high, which were discovered in the Prama Mountains area of ​​Sardinia, Italy, in the 1970’s. The statues date back to the 9th century and it is 8 BC, and is thought to be part of a large temple.

Image: Pinterest

The heroes are sculpted in realistic shapes and represent various figures including warriors, athletes and priests. They are also characterized by their large disc-shaped eyes. The discovery of the Giants of Mont’e Prama has shed new light on the Nuragic civilization, which flourished in Sardinia from the 18th century to 3 BC.

The Nuragics were a sophisticated culture and were known for their superior engineering, agriculture, and craftsmanship. The heroes of Mont’e Prama are a unique and important archeology, and they continue to be a source of mystery and interest.

Prama Mountain was discovered in 1974, when local farmers were cultivating their fields. The farmers dug up a lot of large rocks, and soon they found something very important.

Over the next few years, archaeologists excavated the site and eventually unearthed more than 30 statues. The statues were made of local limestone and carved in realistic shapes. The sculpted figures representing them include warriors, athletes and priests. They are also characterized by their large disc-shaped eyes.

Image: Pinterest

These statues are thought to be from the ninth or 8th century BC, and are thought to be part of a large temple. The sacred garden may have been dedicated to the worship of the local gods, and it may have been a place of pilgrimage for people from all over Sardinia.

The discovery of the Giants of Mount Prama has shed new light on the Nuragic civilization, which flourished in Sardinia from the 18th century to 3 BC. The Nuragics were a sophisticated culture, known for their advanced engineering, agriculture, and craftsmanship.

The Nuragics built a large number of stone towers, called nuraghes, which were used for defense and religious purposes. They also developed sophisticated irrigation systems, which allowed them to grow crops during dry weather. The Nuragics were also artisans and produced a variety of items including metal, pottery and metalwork.

The heroes of Mount Prama are a unique and important archaeology, and they continue to be a source of mystery and interest. They give us a glimpse into the lost world of the Nuragic people and remind us of the rich and fascinating culture that originated in Sardinia.

Image: Pinterest

There are still many mysteries surrounding the Giants of Mont’e Prama. For example, we do not know why the statues were buried, or who destroyed them. We also do not know what the images were, or what they represented.

These mysteries only add to the interest of the heroes of Mont’e Prama. They remind us that there is still much we don’t know about the past and that there are still great discoveries to be made.

Image: Pinterest

The Giants of Mount Prama are currently on display at the Museo Civico di Cabras and the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Cagliari. However, plans are being made to build a museum dedicated to the heroes. The new museum is expected to open in 2025. This new museum will be a great tourist attraction and help raise awareness about the Nuragic civilization. It will also allow researchers to study the heroes and continue to learn more about their mysterious origins.

