Frightened Tourist Captures Witch Fight At Glendalough Monastery

Well, this video sure comes across as awkward. It makes you wonder what exactly did take place. The video appears to show two women magically climbing up and down alongside a stone wall at Glendalough Monastery. How were they able to do this? Other than trick wires or digital effects then this is something else entirely happening. The other scenario is, this clip is from a movie amateur or not. Although the effects seem quite good.

This video was posted on the UFO-mania YouTube channel. Some of the videos there are questionable while others look quite fake. Anyways, from what is understood a frightened tourist captured what appears to be two witches moving erratically alongside the wall of the building. The location is believed to be in Ireland. This country has a lot of folklore beliefs behind it. There are many tales of unusual happenings around the countryside.

This video clip was shared across social media and appears to show this fight of sorts breaking out between these two “witches”. Others have speculated that this encounter is more demonic by nature. The unknown tourist can be heard saying, “What the hell is going on? Are these witches?”

While the video is remarkable, it is likely fake but one can ponder about it anyway. Some people think this is legit and a real-life witch fight of sorts. Glendalough Monastery has become a popular tourist destination in Ireland. This location is known for its historic ruins and the surrounding beauty of the area.

Originally, the monastery was founded in the 6th century by Saint Kevin, and it is believed to be haunted by the spirits of the former inhabitants. Maybe this was an apparition seen and the two women were figments of the past quarreling over something. This would make them more like ghosts to the naked eye.

Nobody so far has come forth with definitive information regarding this unusual video. Perhaps there is some explanation about it. We can only wonder what these two witches were fighting about. Maybe they were fighting over territory or over a man? Regardless, this video has captured the imagination of many people and sparked some debates about the existence of witches.

In the modern world, there are some who are practicing witches and do rituals and/or curses against those who they come across. Just like many instances there are good ones and bad ones out there.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing. Are these really witches?”

“This is crazy! I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“This is proof that witches exist!”

“This is just a couple of women arguing. There’s no such thing as witches.”

What do you think? Did the tourist really witness a fight between these two witches? Or is it just a case of mistaken identity? It’s an unusual video to watch.

