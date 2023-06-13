People From The Future Might Be Creating Our Reality

Share Article

It is an interesting concept to contemplate but according to one computer scientist from NASA named Rich Terrill, we might be living in a simulation of sorts with an artificially created environment. Regardless, the inhabitants here are quite intelligent. However, at times we have all witnessed the opposite.

Sometimes there seems to be people running around without any common sense whatsoever. When further asked about this Terrill said, “We live in one generation from those gods who create these universes.”

Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay

This would be comparable to what we know as the matrix, just like the Hollywood movies. This is all one giant simulation of sorts or a program being run to control what we do. Just like the old saying, “Everyone is an actor playing their part” maybe there is some truth in this after all.

The quote “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players” is from William Shakespeare’s play As You Like It. In this speech, the character Jaques compares life to a play, with each person playing a different role. He describes the seven ages of man, from infancy to old age, and how each age has its own set of challenges and responsibilities.

Most would think that these expressions would be we were nothing more than puppets on a string and dancing to the tune of fate. Others might think we can control our destiny through our own actions and beliefs.

Our life is a journey after all. We can choose to be positive or helpful, or we can choose to be negative and destructive. The choice is ours. Likely we are supposed to grow and learn from our actions in life.

One mathematician and philosopher named Nick Bostrom from the University of Oxford believes the same thing. He went on to say, “While the world we see is ‘real’ in some sense, it is not located on a fundamental level of reality. We live in a computer program created by some kind of super-intelligent race.”

Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay

Bostrom begins his statements by assuming the “Copernican principle”- the idea that the Sun is the center of the solar system. This astronomer claimed that Earth, a small planet orbiting a star no bigger than a speck in the sky, is just like any other planet orbiting another star! If we lived on one of Saturn’s moons or one of Jupiter’s many smaller moons, things would look very different to us and the universe would appear much larger than it does from our perspective.

Will we ever know if this modeling hypothesis is correct or not? Bostrom seems to believe that there is a chance that one day we will be able to find deliberate or accidental clues hidden in this simulation of sorts.

Most people do believe that there is a creator above who watches over us all. They are described differently in different religions but ultimately the feeling about this is mutual. We are created in their image and we are their children.

There are a number of arguments in favor of the simulation hypothesis. One is that as our technology advances, we are getting closer to being able to create our own simulations. If we can do it, then it is possible that people in the future have already done it, and that we are living in one of their simulations.

Another argument is that the laws of physics seem to be finely tuned for the existence of life. This means that some constants of nature, such as the speed of light and gravitational constant, are just right for life to exist.

If these constants were even slightly different, then life as we know it would not be possible. However, there are also arguments against the simulation hypothesis. One is that there is no evidence that we are living in a simulation. Another is that if we are living in a simulation, then it is impossible to know for sure.

Whether or not we are living in a simulation is a matter of personal belief. There is no scientific evidence to prove or disprove the hypothesis. However, it is an interesting thought experiment that raises some important questions about the nature of reality.

Some other things to think about, would include that the beings or divine creator who is watching us will be able to see everything that we do each day. One question is whether or not they can control our actions?

If this simulation is real, then it has its moments of imperfection. This includes numerous glitches spotted or other inconsistencies witnessed around us. This might make us feel like we are living in a simulated world of sorts.

If we are living in some kind of simulation, then is it even possible to escape from it? Perhaps, but maybe not. Is the divine creator (God) controlling these future people or are they doing this from their own free will? All of this is weird to think about.

