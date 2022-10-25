Alien Goblins Attack Two Women on New York Subway

Police were bedazzled to find out about an incident that happened on the evening of October 2nd. Apparently, a group of young women boarded the subway at the subway station in NYC and attempted to sit down inside a carriage reserved for disabled passengers.
There were about a dozen young women who boarded the subway dressed as alien looking goblins. They had neon green bodysuits on. Many were stunned to learn this happened and are now weary of riding the subway. Law enforcement has been ramped up to help combat incidents such as these, which are taking place more frequently nowadays.
From what is understood, this happened at Penn Station where the hoard of women went on a rampage of sorts. The subway was in motion and passengers on board couldn’t believe what they were seeing. One of the passengers recorded most of the bizarre event on their phone.
This group of women have been dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang”. Some of them have since been arrested and their ages range between 24 to 36. Several victims on board the subway aged 19 were celebrating their birthdays – when they were robbed of their phones and their shopping bags of goods.
“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” said the mother of one of the victims.
“Yesterday was her birthday. This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting.”
While Wi-Fi service is readily made available at this station. It is unknown why these women attacked other than being desperate for something.
Emily Soto, 34, and 26-year-olds Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Pegueroa are allegedly part of a group dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang,” who viciously hit the two 19-year-old women.The identities of four other suspects have not been revealed.
During a press conference on Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that the suspects have at least 15 arrests between them. Peguero has the most with nine previous arrests, while Alston has three.
What is the world coming to and why are people acting like this? Desperate times lead to desperate actions it seems.
