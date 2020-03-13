Polish Model Goes Blind After Tattooing Her Eyeballs Black





What would possess someone to do such a thing? However, a model named Aleksandra Sadowska decided to get her eyeballs tattooed black.

Unfortunately, this came at quite a cost as she has for now become blind in one eye and partially blind in the other. Polish rapper and professional mixed martial arts fighter ‘Popek’ was her inspiration. Apparently, she was trying to imitate his demonic “look”.

Having such a procedure is excruciating to endure and nobody in their right mind would ever do such a thing. Aleksandra mentioned just how painful it really was.

The tattoo artist who worked on her used the wrong kind of ink which left Aleksandra damaged for life it seems. She suffered permanent eye damage and made an extraordinary mistake. The tattoo artist, known as Piotr A, now faces up to three years in prison for his error.

Aleksandra also has a split tongue to go with her tattooed eyes. She also said, “I’m legally blind, that doesn’t mean I can’t see completely, my right eye is quite blind. The left sees partially – has a defect of -10 diopters, cataracts, damaged cornea and nerve which causes narrowed field of view.

There is clear evidence that the tattoo artist did not know how to perform such a delicate procedure,” said Sadowska’s lawyer. “And yet he decided to perform it which led to this tragedy.”

Disturbing trends like these need to be stopped. There is nothing cool about this on any level. Nobody should get their eyes tattooed. It is ridiculous to say the least. Shockingly, there are more and more people doing this.

Often people make choices which might affect them in the long term of their lives. Think clearly before you make such a choice or else you will end up regretting it years later.

