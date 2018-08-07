Road So Haunted, Drivers Are Afraid To Drive On It

Located in Australia, is a highly unusual road. Known as Wakehurst Parkway, this long winding road, connects Seaforth to Narrabeen in New South Wales. The stretch has left many skeptics scared after having traveled here. The road isn’t terribly far from Sydney – being a bit off the beaten track, abound a 25 minute journey.

The road has a haunted history to it. Crashes aren’t uncommon here and for good reason. There are restless spirits here, that have literally run drivers off the road. Spookier still, are two ‘ghostly’ women who arrive along the highway at night, the Australian Daily Telegraph writes. One is older, one younger, and both ‘terrify’ motorists as they appear in the rear view mirror.

One of them, is known as Kelly. This young woman, was tragically killed in the 1970’s, by that of a serial killer. As it happened long ago, she was trapped on the back seat of the car upon her death. Her elder sister was with her who was a Scottish nun.

Psychic medium Mary Loughland said, “If you don’t tell Kelly to leave your vehicle, she will run you off the road. Personally, Mary has seen Kelly a number of times while upon the road. Over time, there have been reports of windshield wipers suddenly stop working. Other instances include car doors unlocking and locking by themselves. Radios have suddenly been turned on, along with people feeling touched by something while traveling alone.

Mary went on to say, “The first time I took the road was about six years ago. It was about 2 am, and I had the feeling of someone touching the back of my neck. It felt like a cool hand would on a cold day. She is like a white, veiled apparition of a girl in the back seat.”

“My daughter Ellie used to drive down the road on her way back from work at Chatswood RSL. She has seen Kelly as well as an older woman in her car, who could be the nun. Mary says she thinks most haunting s happens in places where tragic deaths have taken place. She doesn’t think Kelly is an evil presence – but is a traumatised one. She just wants a ride home.”

Apparitions have been seen along the road here or moving out from the cover of darkness – even within the daylight hours. It’s not just Mary who believes in the harrowing tales of Wakehurst Parkway. Samantha Fisher, 22, from Bilgola Plateau, says her mother Sherryll blacked out without reason while driving there in 1998.

All Samantha remembered, was blacking out upon a sharp turn along the road. When she was conscious again, she had the feeling that something had happened. She was in an accident, but couldn’t move or see it. She only could hear and feel it. It was rather creepy.

With the roads murderous past, it is easy to think there are things here that have not yet moved onward into the afterlife. These tragic souls, have been trapped here it seems. Paranormal enthusiasts have even placed an ad in the local newspaper. They invited skeptics along with believers alike, to investigate the supernatural sightings and experiences along the notorious Wakehurst Parkway.

This long stretch of road, is known to be a body dumping site, even in recent times. Deep Creek Reserve, is a nearby location with a tragic history and paranormal phenomena as well.

Another ghostly report includes drivers seeing a pedestrian crossing, at Oxford Falls. This is where an alleged green man, flashes repeatedly at around 3 am. This is one of many other eerie apparitions that have been seen. This is one road not to be traveled upon, especially during late nights.

(Source: HMB and The Parkway Hauntings)

Loading... Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

Related