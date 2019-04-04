Tech Professor Claims UFOs Are Time Machines From The Future

Share this article











A Montana Tech professor believes UFOs are much closer to home than we think. His theory about the UFO phenomena is, they are us from the future traveling backwards in time. Michael P. Masters graduated with a doctorate in anthropology, from Ohio State University. He is scheduled to appear on Coast To Coast AM soon. This radio show (which has been on for years) focuses on paranormal type subjects.



Michael said, “The phenomenon may be our own distant descendants coming back through time to study us in their own evolutionary past. The extra-tempestrial are ubiquitously reported as being bipedal, upright-walking, five fingers on each hand and foot, bi-lateral symmetry that they have two eyes, a mouth a nose, they can communicate with us in our own languages”



Most would consider his research and theories fringe science, yet Michael stands by his book “Identified Flying Objects” available on Amazon among other outlets.

Michael also went on to say, “I stand by the product. I’m happy to talk about it with anyone. It’s written for my academic peers as much as it is for anyone in the UFO community.”



While a reporter from 4 KXLF News Channel seemingly mocked Michael and his book, mentioning “little green men” the reality is…the U.S. Defense Department has already spent $22 million dollars and possibly more in the future to investigate the UFO phenomenon.



Like many, Michael is adamant about scientists taking him seriously along with his own approach to this newfound theory.



“The hope is we can begin a new dialogue, get past some of the stigma and not have to defend this as science because it is very scientific as well,” Masters stated.



For years, people have long wondered if mankind has devised a way to travel back in time. Perhaps even, a specific moment in history that happened. If so, are people returning to different places as time traveling tourists? If traveling back in time is an actual thing, then returning to the future and beyond would be available as well in all likeliness.



Such time machines seen as UFOs would make some kind of sense. There are an estimated 500 to 1000 UFO reports a month sent to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) alone. They are a nonprofit organization with chapters and representatives in more than 43 countries and each of the 50 United States. Many things reported include various structured spacecrafts, orbs of light, entities, abductions, alien encounters, crop circles and cattle mutilations.



While Michael’s theory is an interesting one, it is speculation for now until science helps prove otherwise. Many folks however are open to the idea of it.

(Source: 4 KXLF News Channel)

