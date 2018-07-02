UFO Sightings Are On The Decline

Loading...

Strangely, UFO sightings have recently been on the decline lately. The non-profit government agency known as MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) reports on average 7,000 reports per month. This number has decreased lately according to them. The reasons for this, are still unclear. Speculations are, less people are looking up. They are spending way too much time on their cell phones and not paying attention to what is around them.

Likewise, people have so much technology at their fingertips everywhere that they go. It would seem more likely, that people would capture more questionable UFOs and other paranormal related things. The more, faster, better now, attitude has plagued our society. People it seems want instant results for everything nowadays.

With UFOs, many of the alleged photos and videos are often blurry and distorted somehow. From one perspective, it makes sense – since the subjects seen are likely from another time and place. Perhaps even, the electromagnetic field surrounding them, is distorting the video or photo.

A statistician named David C. Korts, has attempted to make sense of everything after compiling various data together. He said to Gizmodo, “There definitely has been a fall off of late. It hasn’t been a straight line. But in looking at those numbers, it was a peak in 2012 and it’s been a 30 to 40 percent drop from 2012 to 2017.”

David Korts has since retired, yet is still studying data as he learns more about UFO sightings around the world. From his studies, he is trying to figure out when and where the next sighting will likely occur.

Obviously, this is a difficult…as things tend to change over time. UFOs spotted are spontaneous and can just about anywhere. David also said, “MUFON ends up clearing out about half the reports that people submit. I work with a highly filtered, highly clean data set.”

With this data set, David hopes to see how certain UFO shapes (like saucers and triangles) also with colors, have increased or have decreased over time. David wants to find which areas have more and less sightings, after adjusting for factors like population and area size. One thing is for sure, fewer people are reporting about UFO sightings.

“At this point, it’s unclear. It’s perplexing,” he said. “I don’t know why it is. I think it’s an interesting question. That’s the kind of thing you discover by doing this kind of work.”

The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) also compiles data. It is the World’s largest and most authoritative dictionary database of UFO type activity. It seems that their numbers must be down as well regarding UFO activity sightings.

After her writings and research, Cheryl Costa has found out from 2001 until 2012 all reports have been on a steady decline. Cheryl previously was named the International UFO Congress 2018 Researcher of the Year. It seems most of her findings are directly from the MUFON and NURFORC databases. Her findings reach across the last 17 years as she has posted on the Syracuse New Times. In conclusion, her analysis showed a steady decline since 2012 and after.

It is unknown what exactly has been happening, but all of it does seem really strange. Perhaps something monumental is on the horizon for the entire world. Let’s hope it is something good for humanity or what’s left of it.

(Source: Gizmodo)

