The Famous Tulip Staircase Ghost

It is one of the most profound ghost photographs ever taken. Seen in this photo, appears to be an apparition of sorts at the end of the staircase. This is definitely one of the most convincing captures of an apparition ever. The photo was taken within the Queen’s House section of the National Maritime Museum, located in Greenwich, England.
The mysterious yet eerie shrouded figure, can be seen with its arms stretched out along the railing of the Tulip Staircase. The museum itself, was officially established back in 1934 and resides on a 200 acre plot of land in Greenwich Royal Park. Since the ghost photograph was taken, the museum buildings have all been upgraded. Redevelopment was done later, that changed portions of the main gallery back in 1999.
This is one of a very few ghost photos, that even non-believers cannot debunk yet. The photograph remains a centerpiece, for everything paranormal related. The museum itself, is sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. There is no admission charge except for selected exhibits on display.
Back In 2012, Her Majesty the Queen, formally approved Royal Museums Greenwich as the new overall title for the National Maritime Museum, Queen’s House, the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, and the Cutty Sark.
The National Maritime Museum (NMM) in Greenwich, London is a maritime museum. The historic buildings, form part of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site and incorporate the Royal Observatory and 17th-century Queen’s House.
The photo, has become such an iconic part of paranormal history, everyone who passes through here, have become curious about what happened. Reverend Ralph Hardy, was the man who took this photo back in 1966. During this moment, he only intended to photograph the extraordinary spiral staircase, which is also known as “the Tulip Staircase”.
Worldwide, the staircase is now known for its paranormal activity. People have heard footsteps here and even the occasional sighting of a ghost. A few staff members working here, have even reported being “touched” and have heard singing here as well.
Some have thought the image is actually that of a painting, but this is wrong also. After looking more carefully, the photograph was taken from underneath of the large spiraling staircase. What this means is…the steps seen, are actually located on the left side and the steps are underneath of the ghost, seen in the featured photograph.
The ghost seen is “walking” on top of the stairs, behind the railing. Some have said this ghost had wedding bands on one finger. People have often wondered who this person might be. More interesting facts are, the staircase was entirely empty when the photo was taken. The Kodak film company has even confirmed this photo, saying it is genuine.
Nobody ever has been able to reproduce this photograph and even a séance was held in attempts to make contact with the spirit of this person. Even in recent times, one gallery assistant was having tea with colleagues here when he looked over to see one of the Bridge Room doors close by itself.
He then noticed what looked like a woman, glide across the west balcony only to pass through the wall moments later. Other occurrences include, hearing chanting of children and a pale woman mopping up blood from the bottom of the Tulip Staircase.
It has been said, that a woman was thrown from the highest banister here. She fell 50 feet to her death. Occasional tourists have even reported being pinched by unseen fingers. The photograph is an eerie reminder to those who have seen it. There are things in this world that still remain unexplained.
(Source: Wikipedia, Ranker, Angels & Ghosts and Ghost Story UK)