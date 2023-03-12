Time Traveler Says Underground Hostile Species Already On Earth





One user known as @timevoying posted on the TikTok social media platform stating that humanity is about one year away from discovering a hostile species of some sort. This user claims to be from the future, specifically the year 2906. Little is known about the origination of this message and many are simply laughing it off as a hoax of some sort.

Image: Mirror.co.uk

What is known about the postings is the species has been given a name already. They are known as ‘Azawa’. This species allegedly has been responsible for many of Earth’s major disasters including terrorism it seems.

As outrageous as it is, the ‘Azawa’ were proclaimed to be behind the 9/11 hijackings, where many people lost their lives from airplanes being taken control of. This species is deep within the ground, their specific location hasn’t been revealed. This means they could be anywhere really where they could get access above ground fairly easily. These postings at least have people thinking or second guessing things anyway.

This secret hidden species of sorts, has been responsible for more than we know about. We can only wonder what exactly goes on underground in secret meetings within our very own governments. Most certainly, things are being manipulated one way or another.

This user said they are for real, they said that an entire world exists within the underground of Earth. All of these years they have lived among us or in this case below us. Has the government already known about such a thing? Of course if this is real, they surely would warn their citizens right?

The TokTok time traveler went on to say the following statement, “ATTENTION, yes I am a real time traveler, another world inside Earth is soon discovered.”

From what is understood from these TikTok postings, the Azawa are said to be human or human-like and live underground in a parallel world of some sort. The deepest man-made hole on Earth that is known about is the Kola Superdeep Borehole, a drilling project initiated by the Soviet Union on the Kola Peninsula. The hole is 40,230 feet deep and was created using the Uralmash-4E and Uralmash-15000 series. The project first took place during May 24th back in 1970.

The same user @timevoying said, “On January 13, 2023, someone who is exploring deep, underground caves finds a giant hatch. This hatch leads to another world known as ‘Azawa’ where everything is new – species, liquids, air etc… The ‘humans’ of Azawa are very hostile and have been causing many problems such as 9/11 and others.”

Each and every year, many people go missing and are never found again. One can wonder whether or not this is the reason. Maybe these things whatever they are have been feeding on us for years like we do with some animals. But from what was described they supposedly are more human in their appearance. Do they have big teeth? One’s imagination can run wild about this for sure.

Something about this is comparable to the H.G. Wells’ novel The Time Machine that appeared back in 1895. Both Eloi and Morlocks in the story had a symbiotic type relationship. The Eloi were clothed and taken care of by the Morlocks only to be later consumed as a food source. Some people think that the relationship depicted in the book and films are a representation about the poor being the Morlocks and the rich being the Eloi. If you have never seen the 1960 movie adaptation it is worth a watch!

Perhaps in a year’s time we will know the truth or if in fact this is another desperate plea for attention on the internet. Either way, it makes for good conversation.

Source: Mirror